NDAF: Building a unified digital space for Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has positioned the National Digital Architecture Framework (NDAF) Version 1.0 as a common foundation for ministries, sectors and localities to align their development, investment, connectivity and operation of digital systems.

Speaking at a conference on the dissemination and implementation of Prime Minister Decision No 1425/QĐ-TTg, which issued NDAF Version 1.0, on Tuesday Deputy Minister of Science and Technology (MoST) Bùi Hoàng Phương said the framework establishes a common architecture at the national level.

Ministries, sectors and local authorities will develop digital architectures suited to their respective functions, responsibilities and powers, while complying with common requirements for interoperability.

NDAF is designed around four key priorities: establishing a common national architecture; prioritising shared use and minimising fragmented investment; adopting new approaches to digital-system design; and developing a National Digital Architecture Management System.

Structurally, NDAF consists of four layers: shared digital infrastructure and cybersecurity; data and core platforms; shared business applications; and multi-channel interaction with citizens and businesses.

A total of 79 national shared digital platforms will be centrally invested in for reuse by ministries, sectors and localities. This approach is expected to reduce overlapping investment and gradually address fragmented development that has resulted in isolated systems that are difficult to connect and integrate, according to the MoST.

The ministry describes NDAF as a “blueprint” for the national digital environment, defining the layers, components, principles and links among digital systems. The framework is intended to address fragmented and duplicated investment, difficulties in connecting and sharing data and challenges in accurately assessing the effectiveness of digital transformation.

Under the framework, agencies are required to prioritise standardisation, reuse, integration and upgrading of existing digital components.

New systems should only be developed when no shared component is available or when existing components fail to meet management, technical, cybersecurity or other specific regulatory requirements. The goal is to follow the principle of “build once, reuse many times” and prevent the emergence of isolated, closed systems.

Data-centric, AI-first approach

Two overarching principles of NDAF are a data-centric approach and the prioritisation of artificial intelligence (AI).

Data is identified as a strategic asset and the foundation for governance, operations, service delivery and decision-making. It must therefore be governed, standardised, connected and shared according to the requirements of being “accurate, sufficient, clean, live, consistent and shared.”

At the same time, the AI First principle requires agencies to consider AI applications as a priority in appropriate processes, particularly for analysis, forecasting and automation. AI, however, is defined as a supporting tool and not a substitute for human responsibility.

Deputy Minister Bùi Hoàng Phương stressed that AI should support analysis, forecasting and appropriate process automation. For decisions affecting the lawful rights and interests of organisations and individuals, authorised officials must remain primarily responsible, and AI must not replace human decision-making.

Alongside Data-Centric and AI-First principles, requirements such as API First, Security by Design, Privacy by Design, AI Governance by Design, Cloud First and open standards are to be incorporated at the system-design stage rather than added after systems have been completed.

Digital architecture as a governance tool

A key feature of NDAF is that the common architecture is not limited to system design but covers the entire project lifecycle from proposal, preparation, appraisal and approval to development, operation, upgrading and retirement.

The National Digital Architecture Management System (NAS) will be developed and operated to support nationwide management, updating, monitoring and supervision of implementation. A set of key performance indicators (KPIs) will be used to quantitatively assess digital-transformation outcomes, with priority given to automatically extracting operational data rather than relying on manual reporting.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Prime Minister Hồ Quốc Dũng said NDAF would serve as the basis for ministries, sectors and localities to develop and update their digital architecture frameworks and guide investment, connectivity, data sharing and the shared use of platforms, with the goal of establishing a unified digital space.

The Deputy Prime Minister called for NDAF to become a practical governance tool for digital transformation. Implementation should be assessed based on the ability to connect, share and reuse digital resources; reduce duplicated investment and save resources; strengthen security; and improve the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses.

This means NDAF is not primarily about producing additional technical documents or diagrams, but about turning the common architecture into a practical basis for managing investment, connecting systems and evaluating digital-transformation outcomes. — VNS