APEC 2027 National Committee’s 27 members unveiled

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc, who is also Chairman of the APEC 2027 National Committee, signed a decision dated October 6, 2026, consolidating the panel.

The 27-member committee will be led by Deputy PM Túc, with Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung as Vice Chairman. Members include Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân, deputy ministers and other officials.

The committee will help the PM direct, urge and coordinate the subcommittees, the Secretariat, ministries, localities and other agencies in preparing for and hosting conferences and activities during APEC Year 2027.

It has five subcommittees covering the agenda, facilities and logistics, security and health, communications and culture, and reception.

The Secretariat is the committee's standing body, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and operating at the direct helm of the Chairman. It includes representatives from the Government Office, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. — VNA/VNS