Việt Nam seeks stronger, more substantive ties with Laos, Cambodia

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s official visits to Laos and Cambodia are expected to give fresh impetus to bilateral cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity and human resources development, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường has said ahead of the trips.

The Government leader will visit Laos on October 8-9 and Cambodia on October 9-10 at the invitations of Lao counterpart Saleumxay Kommasith and Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet.

The visits will be Hưng’s first official trips to the two neighbouring countries as Prime Minister, demonstrating the high priority Việt Nam attaches to its relations with Laos and Cambodia, Cường told the media.

The visits are also intended to deepen the relationship of 'great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion' between Việt Nam and Laos, as well as the relationship of 'good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability' between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

Against the backdrop of complex and unpredictable developments in the regional and global situation, maintaining a peaceful and stable environment and strengthening cooperation with neighbouring countries have taken on greater importance, Cường said.

He stressed that a key focus of the visits would be to promote the implementation of agreements and commitments reached by the senior leaders of Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia.

For Laos, the visit comes just days after the Lao National Assembly elected Saleumxay Kommasith as PM, providing an opportunity for the two PMs to discuss orientations and measures to strengthen bilateral Government-to-Government cooperation in the new period.

Meanwhile, the visit to Cambodia comes four months after PM Hun Manet’s official visit to Việt Nam, with the two sides having considerable room to expand cooperation, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment and tourism.

The visits are also expected to help foster friendship and people-to-people ties, especially among young people, Cường said.

Deepening ties with Laos

Cường highlighted the increasing depth of political relations between Việt Nam and Laos as one of the major achievements in bilateral ties.

Following the Party congresses of the two countries, Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith paid a State visit to Việt Nam, while General Secretary Tô Lâm paid a State visit to Laos.

The fact that the top leaders of both Parties chose each other’s country as their first destination after their respective Party congresses demonstrated the special priority attached to bilateral relations, he said.

Defence and security cooperation has remained an important pillar, with the two sides closely coordinating to maintain political stability, ensure security and preserve peace and stability along their shared border.

Economic cooperation has also recorded positive developments. Two-way trade reached about US$3 billion in 2025, up 32 per cent year-on-year.

Việt Nam remains among the major foreign investors in Laos, with around 300 projects worth approximately $7.04 billion in registered capital.

The two countries are working to better tap their economic potential, particularly in infrastructure connectivity, energy, trade and investment.

Education and training, as well as people-to-people exchanges, continue to receive attention, with localities, particularly border provinces, maintaining regular exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding and bonds between the two peoples.

Broadening cooperation with Cambodia

Relations between Việt Nam and Cambodia have also continued to develop positively, with political trust reinforced through frequent high-level exchanges.

The Vietnamese diplomat highlighted General Secretary and President Tô Lâm’s State visit to Cambodia and PM Hun Manet’s official visit to Việt Nam as important occasions for the two sides to identify priority areas for cooperation and seek solutions to emerging issues.

Defence and security cooperation has continued to become more effective, contributing to security and order and the building of a peaceful, friendly border conducive to cooperation and development.

Trade, investment and tourism are important drivers of bilateral ties. Two-way trade reached $11.33 billion in 2025, an increase of 11.7 per cent from 2024.

Việt Nam currently has 223 investment projects in Cambodia worth nearly $3.4 billion, making Cambodia the second-largest destination for Vietnamese overseas investment, Cường said.

Cooperation in education, culture and people-to-people exchanges has also been strengthened through exchanges among localities, organisations and people of the two countries, particularly young people.

Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia also maintain close coordination within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong subregional cooperation mechanisms, contributing to ASEAN solidarity and centrality.

Economic cooperation a key priority

Looking ahead, Cường said the visits would be a concrete implementation of the foreign policy outlined by the 14th National Party Congress and strategic resolutions of the Politburo, which give high priority to relations with neighbouring Laos and Cambodia.

A key expectation is for the Vietnamese Government to reach agreement with its Lao and Cambodian counterparts on specific measures to more effectively implement high-level agreements and commitments, particularly areas requiring breakthroughs and tangible progress.

The visits are also expected to generate new momentum for economic, trade and investment cooperation and for both hard and soft connectivity.

With Laos, the sides aim to work towards the $10 billion bilateral trade target, while with Cambodia they seek to achieve the $20 billion target set by the senior leaders of the three countries.

PM Hưng's visits are also expected to promote cooperation in education and training, human resources development, science and technology, and emerging areas suited to the development requirements of each country.

People-to-people exchanges, particularly among younger generations, will also be strengthened.

The visits will additionally help prepare for a series of important anniversaries in 2027, when Việt Nam and Laos will mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation, while Việt Nam and Cambodia will celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

“We believe the visits will create additional momentum for cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos and Cambodia, making relations with the two neighbouring countries increasingly substantive and effective, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region,” the official said. — VNS