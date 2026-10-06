Panamanian President and spouse visit Temple of Literature

HÀ NỘI – President of the Republic of Panama José Raúl Mulino and his spouse Maricel Cohen De Mulino, who are on an official visit to Việt Nam, on Wednesday visited Hà Nội's Văn Miếu - Quốc Tử Giám (Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy), a landmark symbol of Việt Nam’s long-standing tradition of learning.

Walking through what was once Việt Nam’s first university, the President and his spouse listened to a guide introduce the history and architecture of the site. In 1070, King Lý Thánh Tông ordered the construction of the Temple of Literature to honour Confucius and other sages. In 1076, King Lý Nhân Tông established the Imperial Academy next to the temple, making it Việt Nam’s first university.

Admiring the ancient structures and stopping at the Khuê Văn Các (Khuê Văn Pavilion), the Doctors’ Stele Garden and Đại Thành Sanctuary, President Mulino showed keen interest in the historical, cultural and artistic values of the World Documentary Heritage site, which houses 82 stone steles honouring doctoral laureates. He praised Việt Nam’s tradition of learning, respect for teachers and appreciation of talent.

The President spent considerable time learning about the wooden artwork “Vinh quy bái tổ” (Returning Home in Glory), which vividly depicts the academic journey of intellectuals in the past, from studying under village teachers in childhood and travelling to the capital to sit for the imperial examinations to being listed on the royal honour roll and returning to their home villages in a ceremony to receive royal honours.

At the ongoing “Sắc Tâm” (Colours of Soul) exhibition, which features a diverse range of unique works and products made from agarwood, the Panamanian President and his spouse learned about an 80kg piece of “trầm tốc bông”, a rare and highly prized type of agarwood known for its distinctive fragrance and spiritual and feng shui significance.

At the altar dedicated to teacher Chu Văn An, the guests heard about the life and career of the revered Vietnamese educator, regarded as an exemplary teacher for generations.

Concluding the visit, the Panamanian President and his spouse sounded the “Sam” drum in the Temple of Literature complex.

Today, the Temple of Literature - Imperial Academy is a popular tourist destination, attracting both domestic and international visitors. It also hosts activities honouring the tradition of respecting teachers and promoting learning among students across the country. Many foreign leaders and dignitaries have chosen the historic complex as one of their destinations during visits to Hà Nội. VNA/VNS