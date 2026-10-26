Top leader proposes Việt Nam, Poland step up sci-tech ties

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm on Monday said that Việt Nam and Poland should prioritise cooperation in science, technology and innovation, especially in areas with high potential or high added value such as artificial intelligence, digital technology, cybersecurity and biotechnology.

He made the statement during a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Hà Nội.

Lâm confirmed that Việt Nam attaches great importance to further consolidating and deepening ties with Poland, a traditional and trusted friend and one of Việt Nam's key partners in central and eastern Europe.

The top leader welcomed the outcomes of talks between Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and Tusk, particularly the decision to upgrade bilateral ties to a strategic partnership, saying it would create a new framework and impetus for expanded cooperation.

He called on both sides to effectively implement agreements reached during the visit and maintain regular high-level exchanges through Party, State, government and legislative channels.

Lâm urged the two sides to seize opportunities and make breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation, with the goal of raising two-way trade to US$6 billion at an early date in a balanced, sustainable and mutually beneficial manner.

He encouraged Poland to become Việt Nam’s leading investor from central and eastern Europe and said Việt Nam is ready to facilitate long-term investment and business activities by Polish companies, particularly in areas where Poland has strengths, including manufacturing and processing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, environmental protection, minerals, transport, logistics and modern infrastructure.

The Vietnamese leader also called for expanded cooperation in seaports, maritime logistics, shipbuilding, marine science and marine environmental protection, as well as maritime workforce training and the sharing of experience in maritime economic management.

The two sides should strengthen practical and effective defence and security cooperation and explore cooperation in defence industries and products serving those needs in line with their respective policies and conditions, Lâm said.

Pharmaceuticals, microbiology and drug research and development are other areas of focus for bilateral cooperation, according to the top leader. He encouraged Poland to continue providing scholarships for Vietnamese students and researchers, particularly in basic sciences, engineering, high technology, logistics, digital transformation, medicine, maritime affairs and defence industries.

Tusk expressed his delight at returning to Việt Nam after 16 years, saying he was impressed by the country's remarkable economic, social and diplomatic achievements.

He described Việt Nam as one of Poland's leading partners in Southeast Asia and one of its most important partners in Asia.

Tusk agreed with Lâm's proposals and confirmed that the Polish government would work closely with Việt Nam to swiftly implement agreements reached during his visit, particularly in areas with strong potential for breakthroughs, including economy and trade, science and technology, defence and security, industry, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism and AI.

The two sides welcomed the resumption of direct flights between the two countries by Polish airline LOT, describing it as an important step toward promoting people-to-people exchanges, tourism, trade and investment.

The Polish leader thanked Việt Nam for building and maintaining a memorial to Polish architect Kazimierz Kwiatkowski, who made important contributions to the preservation of cultural heritage in Huế, Mỹ Sơn and Hội An. — VNS