Việt Nam, Poland establish Strategic Partnership

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Poland have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, setting a new framework for cooperation in trade, investment, science and technology, defence, education and other fields.

The agreement was announced on Monday during a joint press conference by Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk announcing the outcomes of their official talks at the Government Office in Hà Nội.

The two sides have adopted a Joint Statement on the establishment of the Strategic Partnership and an Action Plan to strengthen Việt Nam–Poland relations for the 2026–30 period. They also witnessed the exchange of two cooperation documents covering higher education and scientific research, and tourism.

PM Hưng expressed Việt Nam's appreciation for Poland's valuable support throughout their history of friendship and cooperation, highlighting Polish contributions to education, healthcare, shipbuilding and the preservation of Vietnamese cultural heritage.

He cited the Việt Nam–Poland Friendship Hospital in Nghệ An, Việt Nam–Poland High School and Hạ Long Shipbuilding Company in Quảng Ninh Province, as well as Polish experts’ work in conserving heritage sites, including the former imperial capital of Huế, the Chăm towers in Hội An, as well as Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

Vietnamese alumni who studied in Poland have also served as an important bridge between the two countries, helping nurture their longstanding friendship, he said.

The Vietnamese Government leader said the talks had taken place in a sincere and trusting atmosphere, with both sides reaching a high degree of consensus on measures to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Expanding trade and investment

The two countries pledged to strengthen economic ties and work towards raising bilateral trade to US$6 billion by 2030 through effective implementation of the EU–Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Poland will serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to access Central and Eastern European markets, while Việt Nam aims to become an important entry point for Polish and other EU businesses seeking opportunities in the dynamic ASEAN market.

Both sides agreed to improve the business environment, facilitate trade and investment, and address barriers facing enterprises operating in each other’s markets. They will also consider establishing an intergovernmental committee on economic cooperation to provide a regular mechanism for reviewing progress and resolving obstacles.

The two governments will strengthen cooperation under the ASEAN–EU strategic partnership to advance shared interests, enhance strategic autonomy, safeguard supply chains and energy and food security, and respond to climate change.

Priority areas for cooperation include energy transition, particularly renewable energy development; smart agriculture; digital transformation; space technology; pharmaceuticals; strategic infrastructure, including railways, shipbuilding and transport; and environmental protection.

The two countries also pledged to promote technology transfer and sustainable development alongside expanded economic cooperation.

New pillars in science, technology and security

The governments of Việt Nam and Poland agreed to make science and technology, innovation and digital transformation new pillars of their Strategic Partnership.

They will enhance the effectiveness of the Việt Nam–Poland Joint Committee for Scientific and Technological Cooperation, identify priority programmes and projects with tangible outcomes, and promote scientific research, training and technology transfer among universities, research institutes and businesses.

Defence and security cooperation will also be deepened, with a focus on practical collaboration in defence, combating transnational and high-tech crime, cybersecurity and non-traditional security.

In labour cooperation, the two countries will effectively implement their existing cooperation agreement and expand vocational training and the development of a highly skilled workforce. The initiative is expected to help Vietnamese workers meet international standards and address the human resource needs of Polish businesses operating in Việt Nam.

Strengthening people-to-people ties

Education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges will remain important foundations of bilateral relations.

The two sides agreed to expand academic and research links between leading universities and research institutions, increase scholarship opportunities, and promote cooperation in cultural industries, cinema, performing arts, heritage conservation and sports.

Việt Nam welcomed the announcement by Polish national airline LOT Polish Airlines that it would resume direct flights between Warsaw and Hà Nội, a move expected to facilitate tourism, business travel and exchanges between the two peoples, PM Hưng said.

The Vietnamese Government also thanked Poland for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to settle, integrate into local society and contribute to Poland’s socio-economic development, as well as to friendship between the two countries.

PM Hưng said Việt Nam would actively consider Poland’s proposal to expand visa exemptions for Polish citizens in accordance with Vietnamese law and regulations. He also called on Poland to consider visa exemptions for Vietnamese holders of official passports.

Cooperation on international issues

The two prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and supporting each other’s international roles and standing.

They shared a vision of a multipolar world based on international law and the central role of the United Nations, and agreed to increase coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums.

Both sides underscored the importance of maritime security, safety and freedom of navigation, and supported the peaceful settlement of all disputes and disagreements without the use or threat of force, in accordance with fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Polish PM Donald Tusk thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for their warm reception, describing the establishment of the Strategic Partnership as evidence of political trust and a solid foundation for bilateral cooperation.

He reaffirmed that Việt Nam was one of Poland’s important partners in Asia, expressing confidence that the two countries could build on their longstanding relationship and traditional friendship to expand substantive and effective cooperation.

Tusk said the potential for economic cooperation remained considerable and had yet to be fully realised. He stressed the need to translate positive political and diplomatic relations into concrete programmes and projects that would deliver practical benefits to both countries.

He also highlighted opportunities to boost trade, investment and business links, improve the investment environment and remove obstacles facing enterprises. Direct air links would further facilitate tourism, commerce and people-to-people exchanges, he added.

The Polish leader also emphasised education, training, student exchanges and closer links among research institutions, academic communities and businesses as important areas for future cooperation.

He reaffirmed Poland’s support for peace, respect for national independence and sovereignty, multilateral cooperation, the UN Charter and international law.

The two premiers expressed confidence that the new Strategic Partnership would create fresh momentum for bilateral relations and contribute to prosperity in both countries, as well as peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

Earlier, in the presence of the two prime ministers, officials exchanged a cooperation agreement between Việt Nam's Ministry of Education and Training and Poland’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education on higher education and scientific research, and a memorandum of understanding on tourism cooperation between Việt Nam's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Poland’s Ministry of Sport and Tourism.

The two leaders also viewed a photo exhibition on Việt Nam–Poland friendship organised by the Government Office in coordination with the Vietnam News Agency. — VNS