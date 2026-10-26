Vietnamese and UK experts gather in Hà Nội to advance cooperation in reconstructive surgery

Co-organised by Hồng Ngọc General Hospital and Facing the World (FTW), the conference provided a forum for specialists to present clinical advances, share expertise in plastic and reconstructive surgery, and strengthen bilateral medical cooperation to improve patient care.

Held at Hồng Ngọc – Phúc Trường Minh General Hospital, the event brought together specialists in maxillofacial surgery, breast surgery, plastic and aesthetic surgery, and head and neck surgery.

The programme featured three specialist sessions covering maxillofacial surgery, rhinoplasty and breast surgery. Discussions focused on practical challenges in treatment planning, the application of new technologies and the management of complex cases. Hundreds of doctors, medical specialists, and plastic and aesthetic surgeons from across Việt Nam attended the conference in person or online.

The maxillofacial surgery session covered orthognathic surgery, tailored treatment planning for different patient groups, the use of robotic technology in reconstruction following head and neck cancer treatment, surgical techniques for congenital ptosis, and the application of three-dimensional (3D) technology in facial reconstruction.

The rhinoplasty session focused on the management of vascular tumours alongside reconstructive surgery, balancing functional and aesthetic considerations in rhinoplasty, and techniques for reconstructing complex nasal defects.

The breast surgery session explored breast implant longevity, the use of autologous tissue to manage implant rupture, the treatment of complications caused by non-resorbable fillers, microsurgical breast reconstruction following mastectomy, and evolving approaches to breast augmentation based on clinical experience.

The conference also provided an opportunity for Vietnamese doctors and UK experts to discuss clinical cases, share experience and perspectives, and explore approaches to treatment planning. The exchanges helped strengthen multidisciplinary collaboration and promote the application of medical knowledge in clinical practice.

Speaking at the conference, Katrin Kandel, executive director of Facing the World, said its value lay in bringing together international experts from different disciplines to share insights and learn from one another. She highlighted the role of such events in fostering professional exchange, encouraging new ideas and building stronger professional relationships.

Ultimately, patients remain at the centre of these efforts. By facilitating collaboration and knowledge-sharing, medical professionals can strengthen their expertise, improve the quality of care and deliver better outcomes for patients in Việt Nam.

For Hồng Ngọc General Hospital, co-organising the conference is part of its broader strategy to expand cooperation with the international medical community. The initiative is expected to help its medical team keep abreast of new techniques, share expertise and enhance its capacity to provide specialised care.

The hospital's efforts are supported by its quality management framework. Hồng Ngọc – Phúc Trường Minh General Hospital has received international healthcare accreditation from Australia's ACHS International under the EQuIP7 standards, achieving the highest level of assessment.

Alongside its academic activities, Hồng Ngọc General Hospital and FTW continue to run their annual humanitarian surgical programme, Dream High, which helps hundreds of financially disadvantaged patients with congenital anomalies or post-traumatic sequelae access specialised treatment.

The conference aims to strengthen Việt Nam–UK medical cooperation, promote the application of clinical advances and improve the quality of plastic and reconstructive surgery in Việt Nam./.