Nam A Bank signs mandate for US$100 million international syndicated loan

Under the mandate, Nam A Bank has appointed Union Bank of Taiwan (UBOT) and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade’s Germany branch (VietinBank Filiale Deutschland) as co-arrangers of the loan.

The proposed loan is a strategic step in the bank’s funding plan. As co-arrangers, UBOT and VietinBank Filiale Deutschland will connect the bank with international financial institutions interested in participating in the transaction. The syndicated structure will enable Nam A Bank to access a broader pool of lenders from different countries and institutional backgrounds, expanding its funding sources and international reach.

Nam A Bank will use the proceeds to support medium-term working capital requirements and general business operations, with a focus on meeting growing credit demand from corporate and individual customers. Access to syndicated financing will also help the bank diversify its funding base, optimise the maturity structure of its liabilities and strengthen its resilience to financial market volatility.

Võ Hoàng Hải, deputy general director of Nam A Bank, said: “This first syndicated loan is a particularly meaningful milestone in Nam A Bank’s financial strategy. The willingness of international partners to participate in a single syndicated transaction reflects their confidence in the bank’s operational capabilities and development strategy. It will provide a foundation for us to continue diversifying our funding sources, support the economy and pursue our sustainable development goals.”

Denfer Hùng, senior executive vice president of UBOT, said: “We are honoured to accompany Nam A Bank in this landmark transaction. Nam A Bank has demonstrated impressive growth, a solid financial foundation and a clear strategic vision. Together with VietinBank Filiale Deutschland, we aim to connect Nam A Bank with a broader network of international lenders, supporting the bank’s next stage of development.”

Trần Quang Huy, general director of VietinBank Filiale Deutschland, said: “This mandate demonstrates VietinBank Filiale Deutschland’s commitment to serving as a bridge between Vietnamese financial institutions and international capital markets. With our presence in Europe and understanding of the domestic market, we will work closely with all parties to help Nam A Bank optimise its funding structure and support sustainable development.”

The syndicated loan forms part of Nam A Bank’s long-term plan to build a diversified and secure funding structure aligned with international standards. Alongside expanding its funding channels, the bank is continuing to advance its green finance strategy and finalise its green bond framework.

The transaction is expected to pave the way for larger syndicated loans in the future, helping Nam A Bank connect international capital with the financing needs of Việt Nam’s economy.

Over its 34 years of operation, Nam A Bank has established relationships with a number of development finance institutions and impact investment funds, including FMO of the Netherlands, Proparco of France, BlueOrchard, Symbiotics, SIFEM and responsAbility of Switzerland. Since the beginning of 2026, the bank has signed bilateral loan agreements worth a total of US$350 million.

These agreements provide a source of medium- and long-term funding and reflect the bank’s efforts to strengthen governance, transparency and compliance with international standards for sustainable development.

Nam A Bank was recently included for the first time in S&P Global Market Intelligence’s ranking of the 50 largest listed banks in Southeast Asia by financial performance, placing 10th in the region. The ranking was based on fiscal year 2025 data.

About Union Bank of Taiwan (UBOT)

Founded in 1992, Union Bank of Taiwan is one of Taiwan (China)’s early private banks and has been listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange since 1998. At the end of 2025, the bank’s total assets exceeded US$30 billion, while its net profit rose by nearly 78 per cent year-on-year.

UBOT operates around 90 branches in Taiwan (China) and is expanding its presence in Việt Nam and Hong Kong (China). In Việt Nam, the bank has experience arranging and participating in international financing transactions for major financial institutions and enterprises./.