Philip Morris Vietnam attends Việt Nam–U.S. Business Summit

Philip Morris Vietnam participated in the 2026 Việt Nam–U.S. Business Summit in Hà Nội on October 14, where government officials and business representatives discussed economic cooperation, investment and innovation between the two countries.

Held under the theme “A New Era of Growth: Deepening the Việt Nam–U.S. Economic Partnership”, the summit was co-organised by the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam and the US Chamber of Commerce.

The event brought together Standing Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks, and more than 250 government officials, business executives and investors from the two countries.

Representing Philip Morris International (PMI), Bryan Ty, Managing Director of Philip Morris Vietnam, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening Việt Nam–U.S. relations while contributing to Việt Nam’s goals for growth, innovation and international economic integration.

“Việt Nam is seeking to attract high-quality investment, advance technology and strengthen its position in global value chains. In this context, international businesses can contribute not only capital, but also knowledge, innovation capabilities, technology transfer, workforce development and connections to global production networks,” said Bryan Ty.

At the conclusion of the discussion, Bryan Ty expressed his hope that the Standing Deputy Prime Minister would provide guidance to facilitate constructive dialogue with leaders of relevant ministries and agencies.

“We stand ready to work with the relevant authorities to engage in further discussions and present specific proposals, with the aim of contributing to Viet Nam’s development, innovation and economic integration goals,” Bryan Ty emphasized.

In response, the Standing Deputy Prime Minister requested that PMI submit a specific proposal for consideration and said he would direct the Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba) and relevant ministries and agencies to review it and provide feedback.

PMI and Vinataba have maintained a business partnership since 1994./.