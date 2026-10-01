Sun PhuQuoc Airways launches daily nonstop Hà Nội–Hong Kong service

HÀ NỘI — Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) officially launched its nonstop Hà Nội–Hong Kong service on September 30, 2026, operating one round trip daily.

This is the airline’s second route connecting Việt Nam with Hong Kong (China), following its Phú Quốc–Hong Kong service. The new route provides another direct connection between Việt Nam’s capital and one of Asia’s major financial and commercial hubs.

New direct connection between Hà Nội and Hong Kong

Flight 9G530 departs Hà Nội at 9.20am and arrives in Hong Kong at 12.05pm local time. The lunchtime arrival makes the service suitable for short business trips, weekend breaks and city getaways.

The return flight, 9G531, departs Hong Kong at 1.05pm and arrives in Hà Nội at 2pm. The early-afternoon arrival allows visitors from Hong Kong to begin exploring the Vietnamese capital on the same day before continuing to other destinations in northern Việt Nam.

The route caters to a broad range of travel needs, including leisure and business travel, family visits, education, meetings and events, and trade.

Together with its existing Phú Quốc–Hong Kong service, SPA now offers travellers two gateways to Việt Nam, making it easier to combine northern Việt Nam with an island getaway to Phú Quốc.

To celebrate the launch, SPA is offering introductory fares from VND1,526,000 (US$58) one way, inclusive of taxes, fees and surcharges, for the first four departures on September 30 and October 1, 2 and 3, 2026. The booking period runs from September 8 to October 3, 2026.

Nguyễn Thanh Hằng, a resident of Đống Đa District, Hà Nội, and one of the route’s first passengers, said: “Hong Kong is a familiar destination for us. This is our third visit as a couple.

“I chose SPA because I enjoy its service, from the welcoming cabin crew to the thoughtful touches on board. The morning departure works really well, as we still have much of the day to explore when we arrive. It feels like a win on three fronts: the fare, the experience and the time we get to enjoy our destination.”

'Resort in the Sky' with benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem

On the Hà Nội–Hong Kong route, SPA offers a full-service experience, with 23kg of checked baggage and an onboard meal included in the fare. Passengers are welcomed by the signature La Festa fragrance, created exclusively for the five-star La Festa Phu Quoc, Curio Collection by Hilton, and can enjoy a new-generation cabin and modern wireless in-flight entertainment system.

Eligible international visitors also receive a complimentary 5GB eSIM through the airline’s 'Touch Down in Việt Nam, Connect Instantly!' programme, helping them stay connected from the moment they arrive.

The benefits extend beyond the flight through Sun Signature. Members enjoy privileges including access to the Sun Executive Lounge, priority check-in and baggage handling, and a range of benefits across the Sun Group ecosystem. They can also earn points on every flight and redeem them for award tickets, baggage allowances and seat selection.

The Hà Nội–Hong Kong route is SPA’s 11th international route, joining a network serving Taipei (Taiwan, China), Seoul, Hong Kong (China) from Phú Quốc, Singapore, Bangkok, Chengdu (China) and Kuala Lumpur.

In 2026, SPA plans to further expand its international network with new routes to India, Russia, Kazakhstan and other markets across the region.

The airline also expects its fleet to reach 33 aircraft in 2026, including five wide-body Airbus A330s being progressively introduced into service from September. The expansion will support SPA’s growing international network as it advances its 'Rise to the World' strategy.