Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026 announced, U23 players welcome strong guests in Gia Lai

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will play arch-rivals Thailand in the international friendly tournament Gia Lai VTV Cup 2026 for U23 players next month in Gia Lai Province.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) on October 27 announced the tournament and three guests – Qatar, Singapore and Thailand - in a ceremony in Hà Nội.

The event will be jointly organised by VFF, Gia Lai Province's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC from November 10-14 at the Pleiku Stadium.

Teams will compete in a round robin format. The strongest team with the highest point total will earn a trophy and US$100,000, while the two runners-up will pocket $40,000 and $20,000, respectively.

The best individuals will also receive awards. The MVP winner will receive $2,000; top scorer and best goalkeeper will be given $1,000 each while the best referee team will take $1,000.

Speaking at the ceremony, VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú affirmed that the tournament was an opportunity for Vietnamese players to sharpen their skills and gain international experience, while the national coaches could review their roster's quality. The evaluation will be a base for selecting players for upcoming tournaments, including the Asian U23 Cup 2028 qualification and Asian Cup 2027 Finals next year.

"The Cup is expected to enrich players' experience. As the largest international football event held in Gia Lai in history, the tournament will be a football festival for local people and great entertainment for national supporters," said Phú.

Nguyễn Tấn Anh, a representative of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, noted that November marks the start of the wild sunflower season in the Central Highlands. Blessed with a cool, crisp climate and the vibrant cultural heritage of the gong space, Gia Lai would offer an ideal destination for both football enthusiasts and travelers.

He hoped that the matches would receive a strong respond from fans as it is one of the activities to celebrate the Visit Việt Nam Year - Gia Lai 2026. It will popularise images of Gia Lai's people, sea and mountains to both domestic and international friends.

Vietnamese players will begin training on November 8. They will first play Thailand on November 10, Singapore two days later and Qatar on November 14.

Tickets will be sold exclusively via the Techcombank OneU app at VNĐ200,000, VNĐ300,000 and VNĐ400,000 from October 28. — VNS