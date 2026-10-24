Việt Nam tops Southeast Asian Fencing Championships with 27 medals

QUẢNG NINH — Việt Nam topped the medal table at the Southeast Asian Fencing Championships 2026 with 27 medals, including nine golds, three silvers and 15 bronzes, as the tournament wrapped up in the northern city of Quảng Ninh on October 23 after nearly a week of competition.

The Philippines placed second with 12 medals, including two golds, seven silvers and three bronzes. Cambodia was third with one gold.

More than 180 athletes from Việt Nam, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Cambodia contested six individual and six team events across three disciplines: épée, sabre, and foil.

The event gave regional fencers a chance to sharpen their technical skills and gain international experience, and it was meant to fuel the sport’s development across Southeast Asia.

The municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Sports Authority of Việt Nam co-hosted the championships to mark the 63rd anniversary of Quảng Ninh (October 30) and the 90th anniversary of the Traditional Day of Miners and the coal industry (November 12).

The 2027 championships are scheduled to be held in Malaysia. VNA/VNS