Thúy wins bronze in Asian Para Games' javelin throw

Asian Para Games

NAGOYA — Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Thúy secured a bronze in her first time participation in the Asian Para Games 2026 in the women's javelin F52, F53, F54 category on October 19 in Nagoya, Japan.

It was the second medal of Việt Nam at the continental multi-sport Games, following a silver in the powerlifting by Lê Văn Công.

After six attempts in the event for athletes with impaired muscle power or restricted range of movement who compete in a seated position, Thúy threw her best result of 12.16m to rank third.

Iranian rivals Salehi Elham and Tourani Masoumeh dominated the field with 16.44m and 14.99m throws to win gold and silver, respectively.

Thúy, who helped the athletics squad complete its campaign in Japan, will have an opportunity to earn another medal in the discus throw event on October 23.

Việt Nam have seven athletes who will compete in 13 categories in the track-and-field sports.

Other athletes include Nguyễn Thị Hải in the women's F57 discus and shot put; Nguyễn Thị Kiều (F57) in the women's F57 discus; Trương Bích Vân in the women's F56 javelin, shot put and discus; Nguyễn Ngọc Hiệp in the men's T/F11 long jump and 400m run; and Nguyễn Viết Đại in the men's F34 discus and shot put.

After the first official day of competition, China dominated the standings in top spot with 33 gold medals, followed by Japan with eight and South Korea with seven. Việt Nam ranked 19th with one silver and one bronze. — VNS