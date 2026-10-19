Hà Nội karate team targets medals at National Games

HÀ NỘI Hà Nội’s karate team are targeting medals at the 10th National Sports Games, to be held from November 14 to December 12, following their success at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) and the 2026 National Karate Club Championships.

The ASIAD gold medal and the team's top finish at the national championships highlight Hà Nội's strength across age groups as the athletes step up preparations for the national competition in HCM City.

Hà Nội fighters Bùi Ngọc Nhi and Hoàng Thị Thu Uyên joined Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm of the People’s Public Security sports team to win the women’s team kata gold medal for Việt Nam at ASIAD 20. The medal was the first gold for the Vietnamese delegation at the Games.

The achievement also reflected Hà Nội’s efforts to develop young karate stars through systematic training. Team kata requires precision and close coordination in movements, power and timing, with each member contributing to the overall performance.

At the 2026 National Karate Club Championships, Hà Nội topped the medal table with six gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

Dương Hoàng Long, coach of the Hà Nội team, said the tournament provided strong competition and helped athletes improve their skills and gain experience. Hà Nội entered more than 70 athletes, who had trained since the beginning of the year for their age groups and weight categories

The coaching staff also organised internal competitions and friendly matches to assess athletes’ form and adjust training programmes, he said.

Final preparations

Hà Nội’s focus is now on refining technique, improving fitness and sharpening tactical awareness ahead of the National Games, particularly in kumite, where speed, reflexes and decision-making are crucial.

Coach Long said the competition regulations allow Hà Nội to enter seven of the nine men’s kumite events and five of the seven women’s events.

Based on results from competitions earlier this year and assessments of rivals from other localities, the coaching staff have determined which athletes to enter for each weight category to make the best use of the squad and improve their medal chances

During the final phase of preparations, the team have increased tactical drills, sparring and friendly matches against the Public Security and Military teams. The sessions are intended to help athletes adapt to competition conditions, react more quickly and handle unexpected situations on the mat, Long said.

Mental preparation is another priority, as athletes must remain composed against strong opponents, adjust their tactics and make the most of scoring opportunities.

The ASIAD success of Nhi and Uyên has provided encouragement for their teammates, while younger athletes will have an opportunity to test their abilities at the national event.

With preparations tailored to individual events and weight categories, Hà Nội’s karate team are aiming to turn their recent successes into medals at the 10th National Sports Games. — VNS