Global Gate Hạ Long ESG++ Marathon sets Việt Nam record with ‘Run for Net Zero’ message

QUẢNG NINH — At first light on Sunday, streams of runners in turquoise shirts gathered at Vinhomes Global Gate Hạ Long, ready to take on their chosen distances at the inaugural Global Gate Hạ Long ESG++ Marathon 2026 – Run for Net Zero.

As the starting signal sent them onto the course, runners made their way along Thiên Đường Avenue, the 60m-wide Apollo Avenue and internal roads near Hạ Long Bay. Their turquoise shirts, bearing the words “Run for Net Zero”, created a striking ribbon of colour across the wide boulevards.

The event attracted 15,000 registered participants across the 21km, 10km and 3km categories and was recognised by the Việt Nam Records Organisation for having the largest number of runners wearing shirts carrying the “Run for Net Zero” message at a running event in Việt Nam.

The record was awarded to the main organiser, DHA Việt Nam, and sponsor and event partner Vinhomes JSC - Quảng Ninh branch.

At the awards ceremony, Hoàng Thái Tuấn Anh, deputy director of the Việt Nam Records Institute and head of the records organisation’s northern representative office, announced the recognition. Trần Chiến Thắng, former Deputy Minister of Culture, and vice chairman of the Việt Nam Records Organisation, also attended the ceremony.

Beyond the record, the inaugural marathon has laid a foundation for future editions, bringing together mass participation, competitive racing and a shared commitment to environmental responsibility.

By combining sports with meaningful community initiatives, the event also offers an opportunity to further promote sustainable living and strengthen Hạ Long’s appeal as a destination for major sporting events. The “Run for Net Zero” message provides a platform for organisers to build on this year’s achievement and expand the event’s community impact in the years ahead.

The competition also produced strong performances across distances. Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ won the women’s 21km race in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 41 seconds, while Huỳnh Anh Khôi claimed the men’s title in 1 hour, 11 minutes and 55 seconds.

Hoàng Hương Thuỷ finished first in the women’s 10km in 41 minutes and 25 seconds, while Bùi Tuấn Tú won the men’s race in 33 minutes and 13 seconds.

Winners received trophies and medals featuring Trống Mái Islet, one of Hạ Long Bay’s best-known landmarks.

Beyond the finish line

For the organisers, the marathon was also an opportunity to connect sports with a broader message about sustainable living.

“With the Global Gate Hạ Long ESG++ Marathon 2026, we want to connect that spirit with a value that is becoming increasingly important to individuals and communities: responsibility for the environment and a sustainable future.”

Huy said the “Run for Net Zero” theme reflected the perseverance needed both in long-distance running and in the green transition, where lasting progress depends on sustained efforts over time.

The environmental activities extended beyond the racecourse. During the two-day event, participants and organisers planted 2,026 trees in the ESG Garden, supporting efforts to promote greener lifestyles and a more sustainable urban environment.

The marathon also forms part of the ambition to develop Vinhomes Global Gate Hạ Long into a destination for major sporting and cultural events.

Huy said improved regional connectivity, including the planned Hà Nội – Quảng Ninh high-speed railway, alongside the completion of key facilities and landmark developments, could help attract larger events in the future.

The inaugural race has combined sporting competition with community participation and environmental awareness. Whether it becomes a lasting event will depend on the organisers’ ability to sustain participation and carry the “Run for Net Zero” message into future editions. — VNS