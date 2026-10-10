Top leader applauds Công An Hà Nội FC's 70-year achievements

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm offered encouragement to generations of officials, coaches, and athletes of the Công An Hà Nội FC at a ceremony marking its 70th founding anniversary on October 10.

In his address, the top leader emphasised that the club was established just two years after the liberation of the Capital. This demonstrated the attention paid by President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as leaders of the Party, the State and Hà Nội, to all aspects of the people's life and the Public Security force.

The past journey has been marked by ups and downs, tireless efforts, and proud achievements made by generations of officials, coaches, and players, he noted.

He expressed delight at the encouraging signals recorded so far, noting that with its valuable traditions, the enthusiasm of today's youth, and the attention from leaders of the Party, State, Ministry of Public Security, Hà Nội Police Department, and local authorities, the team has every opportunity to thrive.

General Secretary and President Lâm stressed the need for systematic investment, talent attraction, and early-stage training, alongside providing adequate infrastructure to develop a strong team for the Public Security force.

As for young players, he called on them to build on the traditions of previous generations and make unceasing efforts, writing the next chapter of the club's pride-worthy journey and helping assert Việt Nam's stature in the international arena.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Security, the Hà Nội Police Department, and the municipal People's Committee need to promote the attraction and training of younger generations, keep alive their passion and dedication, and facilitate football development, thus contributing to international sports movements.

At the same time, conditions should be created for retired players to continue dedicating by serving as coaches, the leader added.

On this occasion, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, General Secretary and President Lâm congratulated the Công An Hà Nội Football Club on being granted the first-class Labour Order, a noble recognition of the enormous efforts and contributions by generations of its officials, coaches, and players over the past 70 years. — VNA/VNS