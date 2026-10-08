Thể Công Viettel face Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh test in V.League 1

Football

HÀ NỘI — After a break for national team fixtures, clubs return to action in the LPBank V.League 1 2026/27 season. The highlight is Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh's away match against Thể Công Viettel at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Thursday.

Thể Công Viettel have made a solid start to the season, showing the strength of a well-invested squad and a particularly well-organised defence. For Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, the trip to face the military team will be a tough challenge, with the hosts showing an effective style based on physical battles and quick transitions.

Coach Velizar Popov's side brought in 11 new players ahead of the season, including experienced V.League 1 players Doãn Ngọc Tân and Triệu Việt Hưng, as well as foreign players Lucas Ribamar, Lucas Alves and Andre Luiz. The additions have strengthened the squad and provided greater depth in all three areas.

After two matches, however, Thể Công Viettel have yet to show consistent attacking sharpness.

They opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over newcomers Đồng Nai before losing 0-1 to Hà Nội Police in the second match. Against the Police, Popov's players kept their shape, defended carefully and limited the space around their goal, but conceded in stoppage time.

The two matches also showed Popov's tactical approach. Thể Công Viettel do not focus on keeping possession at all costs, instead relying on defensive solidity, midfield battles and quick transitions. Players with pace and physical strength can become particularly dangerous when opponents leave space behind.

Kyle Colonna, Phan Tuấn Tài and Phạm Trung Hiếu give the team several options in defence, while Tân adds strength to the midfield in winning back and circulating the ball.

Their ability to break down a compact defence remains a concern, however. Against the Police, Thể Công Viettel struggled to create clear chances and could not take advantage even after their opponents were reduced to 10 men for much of the closing stages.

That could be an area for Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh to exploit. Coach Phan Như Thuật's side will need to maintain their shape, limit space in midfield and avoid losing possession in dangerous areas. When attacking, patience will also be important, as giving the hosts space to counter could create problems.

Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh have had mixed results in their opening two games. They lost 0-2 away to defending champions Hà Nội Police in the first match, but showed good organisation and fighting spirit.

They then beat Đồng Nai 1-0 at home. Hà Tĩnh were more proactive in that match, and eventually secured three points through a disciplined defensive display, with goalkeeper Thanh Tùng helping protect the narrow lead.

The international break also gave coach Thuật time to work on his attack, as his main forwards have struggled to convert several good chances.

Elsewhere, Hà Nội FC and Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) face mounting pressure after losing both of their opening matches.

Hà Nội FC suffered a shock 4-1 home defeat to Sông Lam Nghệ An and will meet newcomers Bắc Ninh FC on October 11. Despite Bắc Ninh's surprise win over HCM City Police, Hà Nội FC remain the stronger side on paper.

HAGL, who have conceded seven goals in two games, host SHB Đà Nẵng on October 10. Đà Nẵng enter the match after a 3-0 win over former champions Thép Xanh Nam Định.

The other fixtures are HAGL vs SHB Đà Nẵng, Thép Xanh Nam Định vs Ninh Bình and Hải Phòng vs Thanh Hóa on October 10, followed by Sông Lam Nghệ An vs HCM City Police and Hà Nội FC vs Bắc Ninh on October 11. — VNS