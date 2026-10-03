Việt Nam win second sepak takraw gold at Asian Games

NAGOYA — Việt Nam's women's sepak takraw team won the quadrant event, beating Thailand 2-1 in the final at the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya this morning to claim the country's third gold medal at the 2026 Games.

Việt Nam made a strong start at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Gymnasium, working well together, particularly in defence. Their three-player blocking formation at the net helped them take the first set 15-11.

Thailand fought back in the second set and led by several points at times. Việt Nam rallied towards the end, scoring six consecutive points to take a 14-13 lead. However, Thailand held their nerve to win the set 17-15 and force a decider.

The two sides continued to trade points in the final set, but Việt Nam came through 15-11 to seal a 2-1 victory and claim the country's second sepak takraw gold at the Games.

It was the first time since 2006 that Việt Nam had won two Asian Games gold medals in sepak takraw at a single edition.

On their way to the final, the Vietnamese team beat India, Thailand and the Philippines in the group stage before overcoming hosts Japan in the semi-finals.

The Vietnamese squad retained four players from the team that won gold at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, three years ago: Trần Thị Ngọc Yến, Nguyễn Thị My, Nguyễn Thị Yến and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Huyền. All four started in Hangzhou, alongside substitutes Trần Thị Hồng Nhung and Lê Thị Tú Trinh.

Nhung and Trinh are not part of the squad for this year's Games. They have been replaced by Hoàng Thị Thu Thảo and Lê Ngọc Tuyết.

Speaking after the final, Nguyễn Thị Yến said Thailand had always been a strong opponent, with quality players in every position and particularly difficult serves.

She said she had tried to slow the pace of the match to help her teammates remain calm and focused on fighting for the win.

Earlier, Việt Nam's women's doubles team won gold on September 29 after beating the Philippines 2-0. — VNS