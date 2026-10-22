Enterprise Cup 2026 fosters business connectivity through sport

HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam on Wednesday organised a technical briefing session for the Enterprise Cup, a dedicated category for the business community which is organised for the 1st time within the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race 2026.

The event marks the final preparation phase ahead of race day on November 8 while reaffirming the appeal of a model that combines sport, teamwork and business networking through an international experience.

Introduced during the launch of the Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon Heritage Race 2026 in July, the Enterprise Cup was designed as a platform for businesses seeking to promote healthy lifestyles, strengthen internal engagement and foster a shared spirit of striving towards ambitious goals through sport.

Accordingly, each company may register up to two teams, with five members per team competing in the 10 kilometre race on November 8. Participants will start alongside other runners in the 10 kilometres category, with team rankings determined by the aggregate finishing times of all five team members.

A distinctive feature of the Enterprise Cup is the international connection opportunity for participating businesses. The winning team will receive a four-day, three-night trip to Shanghai to take part in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10 kilometre Run, one of the races within the global Standard Chartered Marathon series.

The Standard Chartered Marathon series features events across multiple cities and regions worldwide, offering runners a unique cross-border experience. Through the Enterprise Cup, Vietnamese companies not only compete in a test of endurance and speed but also have the opportunity to become part of the global running community, experience world-class races and expand their networks beyond national borders.

Speaking at the technical briefing session, Trịnh Như Quỳnh, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Vietnam, said: “The Enterprise Cup aims to build meaningful connections that create opportunities for sustainable growth. We would like to provide the Vietnamese business community with a platform that not only promotes teamwork and active lifestyles but also connects participants with the global running community through Standard Chartered’s worldwide race ecosystem.”

More than a race, the Enterprise Cup serves as a platform for businesses to connect, engage and build new relationships through sport. Collaboration, team spirit and the ambition to take on new challenges are the core values of the competition. — VNS