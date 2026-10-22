South Korean MBA student inspires lifelong learning in HCM City

HCM CITY — Choi Chang Young, a 52-year-old South Korean student holding two bachelor’s degrees and decades of executive leadership experience, has embarked on a new academic chapter by enrolling in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme at the HCM City Open University (HCMCOU).

Choi’s journey highlights that pursuing knowledge transcends age and nationality, serving as a powerful testament to lifelong learning within HCM City's dynamic educational landscape.

"Learning is a lifelong journey, and age is never a barrier to acquiring knowledge," Choi said, adding that his extensive background across startups and multinational corporations provides a practical foundation for mastering advanced business management concepts.

After six years of living and working in HCM City, he immediately applied for the programme upon seeing the admissions announcement, citing the institution's strong academic prestige and international approach.

"I want to share my practical experiences with fellow learners through group discussions and academic exchanges, contributing to a multi-dimensional learning environment where knowledge and experience complement one another," he said.

He plans to pursue doctoral studies at HCMCOU following his master’s graduation.

Choi's story highlighted the university’s opening ceremony for the 2026-27 academic year and welcome ceremony for more than 6,800 new undergraduate students of the incoming class of 2026, held on October 21 at Phú Thọ Indoor Stadium.

The event marked significant expansions in enrolment and academic offerings for the institution.

During the 2026 admissions cycle, HCMCOU received over 200,000 course applications, representing an increase of more than 110 per cent compared to 2025.

More than 6,800 new undergraduate students from 31 provinces and cities across the country successfully completed enrolment procedures.

The university also welcomed 17 international students from six countries, including Russia, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, and South Korea.

The 2026-27 academic year marks the official launch of academic activities at the university’s new Đồng Nai City Campus, offering undergraduate degree programmes in Accounting, English Language, Business Administration, and Finance-Banking.

In addition, HCMCOU introduced four new STEM-focused Talented Engineer Programmes covering Computer Science, Information Technology, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Food Technology.

The multimedia communication programme recorded the highest admission cutoff score across the entire university in its inaugural intake, demonstrating changing trends in higher education choices.

To support new students and foster academic excellence, the university awarded nearly 1,000 scholarships worth a total of VNĐ53 billion (US$2.1 million) to the class of 2026.

These include full and partial tuition waivers for university valedictorians, major valedictorians, international students, and learners at the Đồng Nai City Campus.

The institution also received over VNĐ1 billion (US$39,300) in scholarship contributions from corporate partners and sponsors during the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr Nguyễn Minh Hà, president of HCMCOU, urged the incoming cohort to embrace the institution’s core educational philosophy of "Humanity - Openness - Practicality - Integration".

"What a university offers you is not merely the knowledge and skills of a particular profession, but also the ability to learn independently and continue learning throughout your lives," he said.

He encouraged learners to remain curious, cultivate independent thinking, adapt to technological advancements, and harness their knowledge to create positive value for society.

"Knowledge becomes truly meaningful when it is used to create positive values for individuals, communities, and society," he said.

Over its 36-year development history, HCMCOU has established itself as a leading public multidisciplinary higher education institution.

To date, 44 of its academic programmes have achieved national and international accreditation standards, including 21 programmes accredited by Europe’s FIBAA.

The university has also consistently maintained its presence in prestigious international university rankings, including the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings. — VNS