Main steel arch span of HCM City’s $39.5m pedestrian bridge installed

HCM CITY — The main steel arch span of lá dừa nước (nipa palm leaf)-shaped pedestrian bridge crossing the Sài Gòn River in downtown HCM City was successfully brought into position on Wednesday.

The landmark structure connects Bạch Đằng Wharf Park with the Thủ Thiêm Riverfront Park in the Thủ Thiêm New Urban Area.

The milestone marks a major step towards completing the flagship project, which spans approximately 720m in length with a deck width varying from six to 11m.

Inspired by the iconic nipa palm leaf, the design pays homage to the cultural heritage and traditional riverine landscape of southern Việt Nam.

Featuring a 187m cable-stayed steel arch structure, the bridge is scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027 Lunar New Year.

Beyond providing vital pedestrian connectivity, the project features architectural lighting and a recirculating waterfall system, enhancing public recreational space along the riverfront.

The connection process commenced at 3am on October 21, taking advantage of slack tide when river currents were minimal.

A specialised barge transported the 1,400-tonne main steel arch span from Vũng Tàu.

The structure formed part of a 3,400-tonne assembly including support frames that completed a 124km waterway journey on October 19.

At 4:30am, tugboats signalled the start of maneuvering the main span assembly into position.

By 5:30am, the barge completed its rotation perpendicular to the river flow and advanced towards the pier supports on both banks.

During final alignment, clearance between the barge ends and existing bridge piers was restricted to just 25cm on each side over a 180m gap.

By 7am, the barge was fully anchored and positioned.

Crews pumped water into ballast tanks to lower the vessel, allowing the steel girder to settle precisely onto the pier bearings before final welding.

Construction on the riverbed encountered notable geological obstacles, including submerged concrete posts, wooden piles, and ancient boat wrecks uncovered during bored piling.

To overcome these hazards, contractors replaced traditional steel sheet-pile cofferdams with prefabricated reinforced concrete caissons installed directly underwater.

Divers worked in tandem with surveying teams and floating cranes during slack water windows to position structural components weighing over 20 tonnes.

The bridge, fully funded by the private Nutifood Nutrition Food JSC at nearly VNĐ1 trillion (US$39.5 million), features navigation clearances measuring 80m wide and 10m high to accommodate ongoing maritime traffic.

Inland waterway authorities restricted navigation through the construction zone from 2am to 6pm on October 21 and 22 to ensure safety during installation. — VNS