Youth-led initiative opens up opportunities for disadvantaged children

HCM CITY - Talent can flourish anywhere, but opportunities are not equally accessible to all. Driven by this conviction, Mind the GAP, a social initiative led by high school students, is working to create a more level playing field for disadvantaged children by expanding their access to education and the arts.

What began as a small initiative in HCM City in 2023 has since grown into a youth network active in 10 major countries, with links to more than 25 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) worldwide.

Rethinking how disadvantaged children are perceived

At the heart of Mind the GAP is Cha Minseo, a student at Saigon South International School (SSIS). Having lived in Việt Nam for more than a decade, Minseo knows what it feels like to navigate life as a foreigner. The openness and acceptance she encountered in the local community helped her find a sense of belonging and inspired her to give back.

Working with children from disadvantaged backgrounds fundamentally reshaped her approach to community work. Rather than viewing them through the lens of pity or focusing on their limitations, Mind the GAP recognises them as talented individuals with untapped potential.

Minseo said a common misconception was that disadvantaged communities lacked talent, ambition or passion. In reality, she believes, the greatest barrier is often the lack of platforms where these qualities can be discovered and developed.

Instead of asking why a young person has yet to demonstrate their abilities, society should ask whether they have been given a fair opportunity to do so, she said.

This shift in perspective underpins Mind the GAP’s three core pillars: raising global awareness, widening access to opportunities and empowering individuals. Rather than focusing on the distribution of charitable goods, the initiative seeks to build practical pathways for disadvantaged young people to learn, connect with others and make their voices heard.

Giving a platform to overlooked voices

To turn its philosophy into action, Mind the GAP focuses on two key areas: education and community-based creative activities, both aimed at fostering lasting learning opportunities.

Rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all approach, the team proactively reaches out to schools, orphanages and local non-profit organisations to develop tailored English-language and arts classes.

All teaching materials are prepared in both English and Vietnamese to ensure that language barriers do not hinder children's creative exploration or the development of their self-confidence.

The student-led initiative has also taken its work beyond Việt Nam by establishing the International Young Arts Competition. Held under the theme “Our World”, the competition offers a free, inclusive platform for young people aged 11-15 to express their perspectives through visual art, music and writing, regardless of nationality or financial circumstances.

Its reach is reflected in the 2,000 entries received internationally. Beyond recognising outstanding work, the competition offers selected participants one-on-one mentoring from experts, helping them nurture their artistic interests and explore potential future careers.

The initiative has relied on grassroots fundraising to sustain its activities. Since its launch, the team has organised food sales and fundraisers, raising approximately VNĐ26 million to cover printing costs, teaching materials for community classes, and international resource distribution.

While its financial resources is growing, the team has developed an ambitious vision for growth. Mind the GAP is working to expand its partnerships with international youth networks and is also exploring plans to compile students’ artwork into educational materials for distribution worldwide.

The efforts of Minseo and her fellow team members show how young people can help expand opportunities for disadvantaged children through small but sustained and systematic initiatives. Rather than waiting for change to happen, they are building bridges to ensure that more young people have the opportunity to discover and realise their potential.– VNS