HCM City mass wedding brings happiness to 52 disadvantaged couples

HCM CITY — Fifty-two disadvantaged young worker and labourer couples in HCM City celebrated their wedding day on Thursday at a mass wedding ceremony aimed at helping them fulfill their dreams of a meaningful and economical wedding.

The programme was jointly organised by the HCM City Labour Federation, the municipal Women’s Union and the HCM City Youth Union to promote civilised wedding practices, family happiness and social solidarity.

The event marked the 96th anniversary of the Việt Nam Women’s Union (October 20, 1930-2026), the 16th anniversary of Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20, 2010-2026), the 70th anniversary of the Việt Nam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956-2026) and the 44th anniversary of HCM City’s Young Workers’ Traditional Day (October 15, 1982-2026).

Before the main ceremony, the couples took part in a bicycle parade from the HCM City Youth Union headquarters to President Hồ Chí Minh Monument Park, where they and delegates paid floral tribute to the late President. Local leaders also presented marriage registration certificates to the couples.

The newlyweds then travelled on Metro Line 1, which runs between Bến Thành and Suối Tiên, to Suối Tiên Station before taking shuttle buses to WTC Expo International Exhibition Centre in Bình Dương Ward, where the wedding ceremony was held.

The combination of a bicycle parade and a metro journey added a distinctive touch to the occasion while promoting environmentally friendly lifestyles and the use of public transport.

HCM City Labour Federation Vice President Nguyễn Kim Loan said the programme helped workers facing financial difficulties celebrate their marriages while promoting love, responsibility and economical wedding practices.

“The deepest meaning of today’s programme lies not only in a carefully organised and dignified wedding ceremony, but also in the care and support that enable workers facing difficulties to enjoy a complete and joyful day, receive the blessings of their families, colleagues and community, and confidently begin building their own homes,” she said.

Loan added that trade union support should extend beyond the wedding day to include employment, income, housing, welfare and workers’ spiritual well-being, helping them stabilise their lives and build happy families.

Representing the participating couples, bride Nguyễn Ngọc Trâm, an employee of Yazaki EDS Vietnam Co., Ltd., expressed her gratitude to the organisers and supporting businesses for making the occasion possible. Her husband, Cấn Duy Kiên, works for Việt Tín Security Services Co., Ltd.

“For workers from other localities like us, holding a complete wedding can be a dream that is not easy to realise amid the pressures of daily life and financial difficulties,” Trâm said.

She noted that some couples had lived together for years and raised children but had only now been able to enjoy wedding photographs, exchange rings and celebrate with relatives, friends and colleagues.

On behalf of the 52 couples, Trâm thanked the HCM City Labour Federation, the municipal Women’s Union and the HCM City Youth Union for organising what she described as a meaningful and heart-warming programme. She also acknowledged the support of employers and trade union representatives.

“We promise to cherish this precious support, overcome life’s difficulties together, build warm, progressive, happy and civilised families, raise our children well, and continue working hard and contributing to the development of a compassionate HCM City,” she said.

Launched in 2007 by the HCM City Youth Union and the municipal Centre for Young Workers’ Support, the initiative has received support from government agencies, mass organisations, businesses and social organisations. Over 16 editions, it has helped 1,206 disadvantaged young worker and labourer couples hold meaningful and economical wedding ceremonies.

The organisers plan to continue supporting the newlyweds through the “Journey of Happiness” programme in November 2026, with activities scheduled at Suối Tiên Cultural Tourism Area, in Vũng Tàu Ward and in Côn Đảo Special Zone.

The programme is expected to include opportunities for couples to exchange experiences in building happy families, alongside sessions on parenting skills and child education. Social welfare activities, livelihood support and scholarships for children of trade union members and disadvantaged young workers are also planned. — VNS