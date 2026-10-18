LOAN Foundation awards scholarships to disadvantaged students on 10th anniversary

HÀ NỘI — The LOAN Foundation awarded scholarships to 15 students in a ceremony in Hà Nội on October 17 as it marks its 10th anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to expanding educational opportunities for disadvantaged children in Việt Nam.

The scholarships were presented by Vietnamese-German writer Isabelle Müller, the foundation’s founder and president, as part of Projects No 5 and No 25.

The scholarship recipients are students from poor and disadvantaged backgrounds, including orphans, who have demonstrated good academic performance and a strong determination to continuing their education.

Many of them have been given the opportunity to attend prestigious universities in Hà Nội, such as the Hà Nội University of Science and Technology and the Banking Academy of Việt Nam. This will improve their prospects of finding good jobs after graduation and help them build better lives.

“To me, receiving the scholarship has been a lifeline, helping ease the financial burden on my family while giving me greater motivation to pursue my studies,” said Lộc Thuỷ Tiên, a fourth-year student at the Banking Academy of Việt Nam, who has received the scholarship since grade 11.

“It constantly reminds me to work harder and do my best. I always strive to achieve the best possible academic results because I do not want to let down the people who have supported and believed in me.”

Another recipient, Lục Anh Tuấn, who is now a fourth-year computer science student at Hà Nội University of Science and Technology, said the scholarship was like a precious gift that motivated him to work harder in his studies and support his family.

“The financial support has eased my worries about tuition fees and living expenses, allowing me to focus more fully on my studies and pursue my dreams.

“I am truly grateful to Isabelle Müller and the LOAN Foundation for believing in me and placing their trust in me,” he added.

The foundation’s founder, Müller, said the ceremony filled her with a mix of happiness and pride as she reunited with scholarship recipients, many of whom she had known for years.

“Meeting my scholarship students today is very special. It feels like a mother welcoming her children home. I have known some of them for four, five, six or even seven years, so seeing them return, especially those who have graduated and found jobs, is a beautiful moment.

“When I see students who are about to graduate speaking much better English, becoming more confident and looking to the future with hope of finding better jobs, I feel incredibly happy and proud of them. They are like family to me. They come home to say, ‘Look, I have worked hard and achieved something good. I have done my best, and I will continue to do so because I have been given the opportunity to show my potential.’ It is a wonderful mix of happiness and pride,” she added.

Muller revealed that the scholarship programme will be expanded to reach children in central Việt Nam, including communities along the border with Laos, where poverty and limited access to higher education remain challenges, particularly for ethnic minority children in remote areas.

“Seeing the results after several years of support has been amazing. We have seen graduates achieve wonderful things, and their success convinces us that we are doing the right thing” Muller said.

Since its establishment in 2016, the LOAN Foundation has raised more than US$1.79 million in donations, built 28 educational facilities, provided over 4,000 books and educational materials, and supported more than 5,000 children through educational assistance.

It has also awarded scholarships to 401 children and implemented 48 projects across eight provinces, according to the foundation’s 10-year impact report.

In recognition of its community impact, the LOAN Foundation received the Inspirational Project award at the 2023 Human Act Prize. It was also honoured in the Corporate Social Responsibility – Creating Shared Value (CSR–CSV) category for a sustainable marketing campaign that generated positive social impact.

Müller was born on May 25, 1964, in Tours, France, as the youngest of five children of a Vietnamese mother and a French father. She is now based in Germany.

Five of her books have been published in Việt Nam, including Just a Heartbeat Away from You, two children’s books – Hip Hop in the Land of Ellsaby and Hip Hop and the Golden Forest – and in particular two bestselling biographies – Phoenix Daughter – Hope Was My Path and Loan – From the Life of a Phoenix. All the royalties from Müller’s books are donated to the LOAN Foundation. — VNS