National Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital officially opens its second campus in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The National Obstetrics and Gynaecology Hospital officially opened its second campus in Kiều Phú Commune, Hà Nội, on October 17.

The facility has 17 departments and 11 units with 300 inpatient beds, and offers 2,731 medical procedures.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Thị Thanh Trà urged the hospital to continue enhancing the quality of medical care, promote the application of science and technology and innovate its management to develop the second facility into a modern specialised hospital for the ASEAN region.

Deputy PM Trà also stressed that people's health care and protection is always the top political priority of the Party and the State. In particular, the Politburo Resolution No 72-NQ/TW mandates a decisive shift from a focus on treating illnesses to proactive disease prevention and comprehensive healthcare throughout the human life cycle.

“In this context, reproductive healthcare, ensuring the safety of mothers and newborns, and improving the quality of the population hold strategic significance for the healthcare system and the nation's development,” Trà said.

The launch of the second campus expands the hospital’s capacity for medical examination and treatment, reinforces its role as a leading specialised institution, and better addresses the healthcare needs of the capital’s residents, those in neighbouring provinces, and a wide range of patients, both domestic and international, who require advanced medical care, said Trà.

To ensure the effective operation of its second campus, the Deputy PM urged the hospital to continue enhancing the quality of medical examination and treatment, placing patients at the centre and prioritising patient safety and care quality above all else.

In addition to maximising the utility of its modern facilities and equipment, the hospital should ensure a cohesive and professional operational model, guided by the principle of "two campuses, one team, and a single professional standard", ensuring that there is no disparity in the quality of treatment or patient care between the two locations.

The Deputy PM emphasised that, alongside professional expertise, the hospital must place a high premium on medical ethics, professional conduct, compassion, a strong sense of responsibility, and the overall quality of service.

Furthermore, the hospital should leverage its role as a leader in the field by pioneering the development of specialised medical expertise, integrating scientific and technological advancements, and fostering innovation—ultimately aiming to reach regional and international standards.

Dr Nguyễn Duy Ánh, Director of the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said that the inauguration of the second campus contributes to the realisation of the goal to enhance the capacity of the specialised healthcare system for obstetrics and gynaecology.

“I hope that our second campus will rapidly become a highly trusted destination for providing medical care to the public, as well as a hub, both for the capital and for the entire nation, for the development of advanced, specialised medical techniques,” Dr Ánh said.

Guided by the motto “Two locations – One team – One professional standard,” the hospital upholds consistency in clinical quality and care protocols as its core, overarching principle.

The Campus 2 officially began admitting patients on August 4, 2026. After more than two months of operation, the hospital has recorded an average of approximately 300 patient visits per day, maintained inpatient care with 150 beds, and conducted over 4,000 laboratory tests. Additionally, it has handled about 20 births and 5–10 gynaecological surgeries daily. — VNS