Two Cambodian detained for transporting gold across border

TÂY NINH — Two Cambodian nationals have been detained by the Sông Trăng Border Guard in Tây Ninh Province for investigation into suspected smuggling.

The information was officially declared by the provincial authorities on Friday.

Earlier, on October 14, during immigration and border control operations, the border guards in Hưng Điền Commune discovered that Um Bora, 45, who was riding a motorbike with his wife, Keo Thaty, 35, both residents of Prey Veng Province, Cambodia, was carrying a bag containing two pieces of gold-coloured metal wrapped in a black plastic bag.

The couple said the items were gold, which they had bought in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, nearly two years earlier for about US$40,000.

They said they intended to bring the gold into Việt Nam to sell it for cash.

An inspection found that the two pieces of gold-coloured metal weighed a total of 400g, equivalent to about 10.67 taels of gold.

The Sông Trăng Border Guard Station has drawn up a record temporarily detaining the two individuals after catching them in the act, and has sent the seized items for further investigation. — VNS