Saint Paul General Hospital Director Nguyễn Đức Long appointed as Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health

HÀ NỘI — The Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee has appointed Dr Nguyễn Đức Long, Director of Saint Paul General Hospital, as Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health.

On behalf of the city leadership, Vũ Thu Hà, Vice Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, presented the appointment decision and expressed her expectation that, in his new role, Dr Long will continue to strive alongside the Department of Health team to successfully fulfil all assigned tasks.

Hà stressed that the capital’s healthcare sector shoulders a significant responsibility.

Not only must it care for the health of Hà Nội’s densely populated citizenry, but also play a vital role in alleviating the burden of medical care and treatment for a large number of patients arriving from neighbouring provinces and cities.

In particular, the implementation of Politburo Resolution No.72-NQ/TW aims to shift the focus decisively from a primary emphasis on medical treatment towards proactive disease prevention and comprehensive, continuous healthcare throughout the human life cycle.

Hà has requested that the leadership of the Hanoi Department of Health continue to foster a spirit of unity and cohesion, while assigning specific tasks based on the principle of 'clear individuals, clear duties, and clear responsibilities' to effectively fulfil their objectives and meet the expectations of the city and the people of the capital.

Dr Long was born on October 12, 1980. He graduated as a general practitioner from Hanoi Medical University in 2003, subsequently pursued a specialisation in cardiology at the Vietnam Military Medical University, and completed his doctoral studies in cardiology in 2015.

He has previously served as Deputy Head of the Cardiology Department at Thanh Nhàn Hospital, Deputy Director of Hòe Nhai General Hospital, Deputy Director of the Hanoi Heart Hospital, and Director of Saint Paul General Hospital.

The Hanoi Health Department is currently led by Director Nguyễn Trọng Diện, supported by five Deputy Directors: Nguyễn Đình Hưng, Trần Văn Chung, Vũ Cao Cương, Đinh Hồng Phong, and Nguyễn Đức Long. — VNS