Five fishermen rescued after boat catches fire in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Five fishermen were rescued on Thursday after their vessel sank off the coast near Nhật Lệ border guard station in the central province of Quảng Trị, according to the station.

The fishing vessel, registered with the number NA-90203-TS, suffered an electrical fault around 9pm on Wednesday, which triggered a fire and caused the vessel to sink.

The five fishermen on board abandoned the boat, donned life jackets, lashed lifebuoys together and clinged to them to stay afloat at sea.

About two hours later, they were spotted and brought abroad to fishing vessel QB-44046-TS, captained by Mai Văn Toản from Ninh Châu Commune, Quảng Tri Province.

The vessel arrived safely at the pier of the Nhật Lệ border guard station at 1.20pm on Thursday.

Upon being notified about the accident, the station's guards immediately mobilised personnel and made the necessary preparations to assist the five survivors, including the owner and captain of the sunken vessel Nguyễn Văn Khoa and crew members Nguyễn Văn Khánh, Vũ Văn Minh, Nguyễn Ngọc San and Lê Văn Đức, who are all from the central province of Nghệ An.

Medical examinations confirmed that they were in stable condition and capable of returning to their hometown. — VNS