Prime Minister calls on young people to act as leading force in national development

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng called on young people to establish themselves as a leading force in building, developing and defending the Fatherland while attending a dialogue with youngsters in Hà Nội on Thursday to mark the 70th anniversary of the traditional day of the Việt Nam Youth Federation (October 15, 1956–2026).

The PM underlined that Việt Nam is entering a new stage of development amid rapid global changes and shifts.

The country is restructuring its economy to improve competitiveness and efficiency, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key drivers.

The need to narrow the technological gap with advanced economies, coupled with constant changes in the labour market, made it imperative to renew and develop a high-quality workforce with breakthrough mindset, comprehensive skills and the flexibility to adapt, he said.

Against this backdrop, PM Hưng urged young people to clearly understand their role and historic mission, take the lead in renewing their mindset, deepen their knowledge and strengthen their resolve so they can respond proactively to changing circumstances and make breakthroughs.

The PM affirmed that the Party and State have always attached great importance to youth affairs and maintained a special commitment to young people. Numerous policies have been institutionalised and translated into legal provisions and government regulations for implementation.

He noted that, with support from the entire political system and society, young people have achieved positive and comprehensive results in recent years. Outstanding achievements included education, scientific research, technological development, innovation and digital transformation through emulation movements and entrepreneurship initiatives.

Many youth-led community digital technology teams had helped residents build and operate a digital government and a digital society. With young people’s active contributions, Việt Nam’s startup ecosystem expanded by nearly 68 per cent in 2026 compared with 2025, entering the global top 50 and Asia’s top 10, he noted.

Young people have also helped preserve and promote national cultural identity, volunteered to defend the Fatherland, contributed to social welfare and environmental protection, and engaged proactively in international integration, making positive contributions to major international forums and conferences. These achievements underscored the pioneering and pivotal role of young people in society and demonstrated the creativity, enthusiasm and enormous potential of Việt Nam’s younger generation, he said.

The Government leader acknowledged, praised and congratulated young people on their proud achievements, which had made important contributions to the country’s overall progress.

However, he noted that challenges remained and required serious reflection by the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Việt Nam Youth Federation and young people themselves.

These included some young people’s failure to develop a sound sense of purpose and responsibility for the nation’s future, skills and qualifications that fell short of increasingly demanding labour market requirements and rapid structural changes, shortcomings in policies supporting education and scientific and technological research, and a lack of breakthroughs in entrepreneurship support mechanisms.

The PM called on ministries and central agencies to continue implementing the Party's resolutions and youth development programmes and projects decisively and effectively, translating them into concrete action plans.

Youth development targets should be clearly incorporated into socio-economic development plans, programmes, projects and schemes, he said, adding that stronger policies are also needed to assign capable young officials to important and appropriate positions within the political system and gradually increase the proportion of young leaders and managers across sectors and levels.

PM Hưng assigned specific tasks to particular ministries, sectors and agencies to support the development of the youth in all aspects.

He asked provincial and municipal People’s Committees to create favourable conditions for youth entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation. Local authorities should proactively identify development challenges that young people, young intellectuals and young businesses could help address, and provide greater support to rural youth, young people from ethnic minority communities and disadvantaged young people in accessing vocational training, employment, capital, technology and markets.

PM Hưng also urged the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee to strengthen its role in representing and supporting young people and safeguarding their legitimate rights and interests. It should proactively coordinate with the Government, particularly the Ministry of Science and Technology, to register strategic technology products and identify specific sectors for the youth's participation.

The union should also work with the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to address business recommendations and support enterprises, particularly young businesses. It should connect young people with scientists, businesses, investors, educational institutions and markets, while helping establish networks of young innovators, entrepreneurs, intellectuals and successful rural businesspeople, he said.

Stressing that young people are the country’s future and will determine Vietnam’s standing in the new era, the PM affirmed that the Party, State, Government and entire political system would continue to listen to, support and stand alongside young people, placing their full trust in them and creating the best possible conditions for them to realise their aspirations and dreams.

He expressed his hope that young people would continue to demonstrate a pioneering spirit, take initiative, dare to think and act, uphold the traditions of previous generations, and make worthy contributions to national construction, defence and development.

On this occasion, PM Hưng presented flowers and a commemorative gift to the Việt Nam Youth Federation as well as a number of outstanding young figures in different areas. — VNA/VNS