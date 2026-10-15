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Humanitarian surgery brings hope to children

October 15, 2026 - 18:05
This month, more than 100 children received screening at Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội as part of a humanitarian surgery programme organised with Operation Smile Vietnam. More than 60 were selected for surgery, giving children with cleft lip and palate access to free treatment and a better chance at a healthier, happier future.

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