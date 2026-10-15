Humanitarian surgery brings hope to children

This month, more than 100 children received screening at Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Hospital in Hà Nội as part of a humanitarian surgery programme organised with Operation Smile Vietnam. More than 60 were selected for surgery, giving children with cleft lip and palate access to free treatment and a better chance at a healthier, happier future.
HCM City Labour Federation Vice President Nguyễn Kim Loan said the programme helped workers facing financial difficulties celebrate their marriages while promoting love, responsibility and economical wedding practices.
Under the guiding principle of “Coordinated policies – Unified action”, the PM stressed that people must be placed at the centre of the programme rather than treated merely as passive recipients of assistance.
Việt Nam is shifting its agricultural paradigm from volume-driven production to high-quality, low-emission, and green-growth farming, with a strong focus on shared benefits for farmers and robust international partnerships.
A multi tree-layer jungle structure was set up in a garden-size lay-out, including a protected wall fence with bamboo, indigenous timber and canopy-grown herbs and high-value fruits in the middle-land terrain farm.
Hà Nội authorities are considering pruning and relocating milk flower trees in areas where their strong seasonal fragrance has drawn complaints from residents, while seeking to preserve the capital's distinctive urban landscape.
Government Decision No. 663, dated May 23, 2025, approved a plan to develop HUST into one of Asia’s leading universities and a centre of excellence in education, talent development, research and innovation, serving strategic technology and industrial sectors.
Ancient villages, craft villages, community cultural spaces and ecological landscapes need to be preserved and used appropriately, while being equipped with additional infrastructure and services to improve quality of life.