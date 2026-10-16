Gia Lai hospital conducts first organ procurement from brain-dead donor

GIAI LAI — The Hùng Vương Gia Lai Hospital in Gia Lai Province on Thursday successfully procured organs from a patient declared brain-dead following a traffic accident, which are going to be transplanted to four other patients.

This marks the first time an organ procurement has been performed at a private hospital in Việt Nam, and a significant milestone for the local healthcare sector in human tissue and organ donation and transplantation.

The operation was conducted in coordination with the National Coordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation and experts and medical staff from central-level hopsitals.

The donor was 22-year-old Phạm Thị Anh Thư from Đak Pơ Commune in Gia Lai Province, who was admitted to the hospital in a deep coma on October 10 following a traffic accident.

Her condition did not improve despite dedicated efforts and intensive medical treatment, and she was declared brain-dead after a clinical consultation.

Thư’s family consented donating her liver and kidneys, after receiving counseling and explanations from the medical team about her condition and the significance of organ donation.

According to the national coordination centre, the liver will be allocated for transplantation to two patients at Huế Central Hospital and the 108 Military Central Hospital, while the two kidneys will be sent to Huế Central Hospital and the National Children’s Hospital.

Lê Thái Hà, Thư's cousin, said that the family decided to donate her organs with the hope that parts of her body could offer patients in need of transplants a chance to continue living.

“Our family believes that ‘to give is to live on’, and that acts of sharing help spread compassion throughout the community,” he said.

According to Dr Bùi Trường Giang, deputy director in charge of clinical affairs at Hùng Vương Gia Lai Hospital, as it was the first in the province, the procurement required professional expertise, timing and close coordination among various units.

"From evaluating the donor and completing legal procedures to preparing personnel and equipment, connecting with specialists and managing organ allocation, all of these tasks must be carried out urgently and carefully," he said.

He added that with the support of medical experts and staff at the national coordination centre, the hospital was able to concentrate its resources and ensure that the organ procurement and allocation were carried out in full compliance with regulations.

“This milestone is particularly significant, not only because it marks the first time an organ donation has taken place in Gia Lai, but also because of the deeply humane decision made by the donor’s family during their most painful moment,” he said. — VNS