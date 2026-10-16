Coast Guard steps up anti-IUU fishing efforts, legal education for fishermen

HCM CITY — More than 41,000 fishing vessels and 350,000 fishermen operating at sea have been directly reached through comprehensive legal dissemination campaigns against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing led by Emulation Group No. 2 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard during 2026.

It was reported at a review conference held in HCM City on October 15.

The intensive anti-IUU public outreach, integrated into the long-running "Coast Guard accompanies fishermen" programme and the "I love my homeland's seas and islands" contest, also reached over 30,000 residents and local officials on land.

Alongside legal guidance, coast guard units distributed 15,888 national flags and 6,740 gifts to fishing families, while offering free medical consultations and health check-ups for 2,050 coastal residents, with total expenditure exceeding VNĐ15 billion (US$580,000).

Digital technology models, such as QR-code legal leaflets, digital libraries, online political tests, and simulated court trials addressing IUU infractions, were widely deployed to raise fishermen's awareness and law compliance.

The crucial role of field operations was further emphasised during a coordination review conference organised on October 15 by the High Command of Coast Guard Region No. 3.

The conference was chaired by Senior Colonel Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, Deputy Commander for Legal Affairs of Coast Guard Region 3.

Detailed reports showed that between September 8 and October 13, relevant law enforcement forces maintained continuous joint patrols across the sensitive overlapping waters between Việt Nam, Indonesia, and Malaysia, as well as extended patrol maritime zones.

On average, between 196 and 342 Vietnamese offshore fishing vessels were monitored operating daily in these key sea regions.

During this period, authorities established continuous operational channels with vessel owners onshore, cross-referencing active vessel registers and verifying instances where Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) devices lost connection.

On the water, coast guard officers conducted 3,935 radio communication sessions reaching 1,902 vessels and 14,378 crew members, alongside direct onboard inspections and outreach for 500 vessels with 3,500 fishermen.

A total of 469 national flags and 1,497 informational leaflets were handed out during these patrols.

Despite harsh weather conditions involving frequent thunderstorms and strong southwest winds, officers maintained strict vigilance.

The conference analysed persistent operational hurdles, including vessel operators deliberately crossing maritime boundaries, ignoring stop signals, or disabling VMS equipment.

Other sophisticated violations included the use of spoofed VMS signals, dual VMS device installations from different suppliers, and taking advantage of reduced visibility at night or during rough seas to encroach upon foreign waters.

Speaking at the conference, Senior Colonel Nguyễn Đức Hiếu commended the proactive coordination among law enforcement agencies.

He asked all forces to maintain strict patrols, enhance real-time information sharing, and firmly deal with intentional violations to support national efforts in removing the European Commission’s "yellow card" warning on Vietnamese seafood.

Outstanding performance in emulation movement

In a related conference on October 12 in Phước Thắng Ward, the Emulation Group No. 2 reviewed its overall achievements under the 2026 "Determined to Win" emulation movement and commendation work.

Senior Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command and head of the group, chaired the event alongside commanders from Coast Guard Region No. 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Throughout 2026, units across the group deployed over 1,400 vessel and boat sorties, covering more than 730,000 nautical miles safely.

Law enforcement operations resulted in administrative penalties imposed on over 1,000 non-compliant vessels, generating tens of billions of Vietnamese đồng for the State budget.

In anti-crime operations, units handled 27 narcotics cases, notably intercepting an illegal shipment of 1.16 tonnes of drugs, and successfully rescued 17 vessels and 197 people at sea, including 20 foreign tourists.

For their exceptional accomplishments in 2026, units within the group earned 43 certificates of merit, including one Prime Minister’s certificate of merit, while 445 collectives and 947 individuals received commendations from various authorities.— VNS