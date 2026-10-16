Asian diplomats explore historical, green Côn Đảo on 'Friendship Journey'

HCM CITY — The "Friendship journey - City named after President Hồ Chí Minh" programme is being held in Côn Đảo Special Zone from October 15 to 16, bringing together representatives from Asian Consulates-General in HCM City to advance people-to-people diplomacy and regional solidarity.

The two-day event, organised by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), aims to deepen mutual understanding and bolster local diplomatic engagement.

The journey marks the 50th anniversary of Sài Gòn - Gia Định City being officially named after President Hồ Chí Minh (1976 - 2026) and celebrates the success of the 7th National Congress of the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations (2026 - 2031).

The "Friendship Journey" encompasses diverse activities to tighten ties between the city Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, HUFO, its member associations, and foreign diplomatic missions based in the city.

It also serves as a platform to highlight Việt Nam’s rich cultural and historical heritage while conveying messages of peace, friendship, and international cooperation.

The delegation includes leaders from HCM City, the Việt Nam Union of Friendship Organisations and provincial friendship associations across southern Việt Nam (Emulation Cluster No. 3), alongside Asian Consuls-General and diplomats.

They offered flowers and incense at Hàng Dương and Hàng Keo cemeteries to pay homage to General Secretary Lê Hồng Phong and heroic martyrs.

They also toured the historical Côn Đảo Prison complex.

During a working session with local authorities, the Asian diplomatic corps was briefed on Côn Đảo’s socio-economic development potential and orientation. Participants shared ideas and discussed opportunities to enhance collaboration between foreign partners and the island special zone.

As part of the itinerary, delegates joined a tree-planting ceremony to inaugurate the "Friendship Garden", presented scholarships to local schoolchildren, and explored Côn Đảo National Park.

Phạm Minh Tuấn, vice president of the HCM City Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, said the programme was more than just a commemorative activity.

“It created a valuable space for diplomatic agencies, friendship organisations, and local authorities to meet, exchange ideas, and build trust,” Tuấn said.

Selecting Côn Đảo as the destination carries immense significance. It is a land intertwined with heroic chapters of national history, as well as a sanctuary of unique cultural, natural, and environmental values, he said.

The activities allowed participants to reflect on the true value of peace, which is a fundamental prerequisite for nations to build trust and pursue long-term development.

Furthermore, the visit raised awareness about environmental protection and biodiversity conservation amidst global climate change challenges.

Sourabh Kemparaju, Deputy Consul-General of India in HCM City, thanked HUFO for organising a vibrant and meaningful people-to-people exchange.

“The experience offered deep insights into the heroic sacrifices made by young revolutionaries during Việt Nam’s struggle for independence,” he said.

Historical parallels between the revolutionary struggles of India and Việt Nam emphasise that the sacrifices of past generations underscore the true worth of peace today and call for joint efforts to expand bilateral cooperation across all spheres, he added.

According to organisers, the experiences in Côn Đảo would foster a deeper appreciation of Việt Nam's heritage, nature, and peaceful aspirations among the diplomatic community, laying a solid foundation for more practical and robust people-to-people diplomacy between the city and international partners in the years ahead. — VNS