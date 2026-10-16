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Education in the age of AI

October 16, 2026 - 16:49
AI is transforming education, prompting schools and universities to rethink teaching, learning and assessment while ensuring students use the technology responsibly and remain in control.

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El Niño forecast to remain strong until January 2027

Due to the influence of the climate phenomenon, cold air masses are expected to be less active than average this year, with periods of intense cold likely arriving later, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

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