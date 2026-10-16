Education in the age of AI

More than 41,000 fishing vessels and 350,000 fishermen operating at sea have been directly reached through comprehensive legal dissemination campaigns against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing led by Emulation Group No. 2 of the Việt Nam Coast Guard during 2026.
From bacteria to natural weed control, Hiroshima University’s Trần Đăng Xuân is working on ways for farmers to earn more from less. He also says Việt Nam must do better and leveraging existing policies and scientific talent
A year after Việt Nam scrapped its district tier, hundreds of tasks have moved to commune officials in the Mekong Delta, many doing jobs they were never trained for. Political schools are now rethinking how to prepare them.
Due to the influence of the climate phenomenon, cold air masses are expected to be less active than average this year, with periods of intense cold likely arriving later, according to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.