Phú Thọ mobilises public support to maintain security and public order

By Trần Như

PHÚ THỌ — Police in northern province of Phú Thọ are working with community leaders and local residents to prevent crime, resolve disputes and maintain security and public order, helping create a stable environment for socio-economic development.

Home to a large ethnic population, Phú Thọ has diverse cultural traditions and customs. In remote communities, village elders, religious leaders and other influential individuals help promote compliance with the law, strengthen solidarity and support police work.

Commune police maintain regular contact with these figures through meetings, information exchanges and legal awareness campaigns tailored to local needs.

In Mai Hạ Commune, where the Thai group accounts for more than 80 per cent of residents, police have met with 28 community members across 14 hamlets and villages to identify concerns, including land disputes, community tensions and drug-related problems.

Community members have also supported rehabilitation efforts involving 26 people with drug addiction, 12 people who have illegally used narcotics and 20 people who have completed drug rehabilitation, helping reduce the risk of relapse and further offences.

In Long Cốc, Tân Mai and Vân Sơn communes, police work with village elders and local leaders to monitor developments, warn residents about criminal tactics, counter false information and mediate disputes.

Strengthening grassroots security

The deployment of regular police officers at commune level, alongside grassroots security teams, has strengthened crime prevention and responses to local incidents.

In Vĩnh An Commune, police are encouraging public support for infrastructure projects, including the upgrading and widening of National Highway 2A on the Vĩnh Yên-Việt Trì section.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Chử Khắc Hoài, chief of Vĩnh An commune police, said the unit had helped establish and strengthen 19 grassroots security and public order teams comprising 60 members.

Residents have provided hundreds of useful tips to law enforcement agencies. Police have also persuaded dozens of households to voluntarily dismantle illegally built structures and restore agricultural land.

In Hiền Quan Commune, regular patrols focus on preventing public disturbances, checking fire risks at religious establishments and using security cameras. Drug prevention efforts at local businesses have also been stepped up, with the aim of making the commune drug-free by 2029.

In Vĩnh Yên Ward, police are tackling drug-related crime, supervising young people showing signs of unlawful behaviour and monitoring more than 400 foreign nationals staying at 161 business establishments and rental accommodation facilities.

They have also worked with the College of Engineering and Technology to resolve 12 cases of conflict among students, and promoted aviation safety awareness through warning signs and QR codes identifying restricted-flight areas around Nội Bài International Airport.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Khổng Minh Quyền, chief of Vĩnh Yên Ward police, said the unit prioritised responding promptly to residents' needs and providing support when they faced difficulties.

Mobilising communities

Phú Thọ Province has 29 types of community-based security models operating at 1,488 locations. The initiatives encourage residents to share information, identify violations and take part in crime prevention.

Police are also providing practical fire safety and rescue training, including exercises in using fire extinguishers, administering first aid and evacuation techniques.

During the summer security campaign, commune police patrol from 9pm to 3am in public spaces, entertainment areas and locations where young people gather. They focus on preventing public disturbances, the carrying of weapons, traffic violations, illegal street racing and the unlawful use of narcotics.

Lương Văn Sang, a resident of Mai Hạ Commune, said police officers' step-by-step guidance had made administrative procedures and digital services easier to access, particularly for older people. Their attentive approach had also strengthened public trust, he said.

From crime prevention to administrative reform and public safety training, grassroots police initiatives are encouraging residents to play a more active role in safeguarding their communities.

The efforts aim to maintain stability, strengthen public confidence and support sustainable socio-economic development. — VNS