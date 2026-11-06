Phú Thọ steps up defence, security and foreign cooperation

By Trần Như

PHÚ THỌ — Phú Thọ Province is strengthening national defence and public security, expanding international cooperation and tightening social order as it seeks to create a stable environment for socio-economic development.

In November, the province will continue efforts to raise awareness among officials, Party members and residents of their responsibility to safeguard the nation.

Priorities include linking economic development with defence and security, strengthening local armed forces, maintaining combat readiness and improving coordination among security forces at the grassroots level.

A training course on national defence and security organised by the provincial Council for National Defence and Security Education attracted 122 officials. The programme covered the Party's military policies, defensive zone building and the integration of socio-economic development with defence and security.

All participants completed the course, with 64 rated excellent and 58 good.

Speaking at the closing ceremony on November 3, Colonel Nguyễn Mạnh Tưởng, deputy commander of the provincial Military Command, urged participants to apply their knowledge in their work and strengthen their advisory and organisational roles in defence and security.

He also stressed the need to reinforce local armed forces, militia and self-defence units, and reserve forces while maintaining combat readiness.

Phú Thọ also fulfilled all its military recruitment targets in 2026, with 5,350 citizens joining the armed forces and 745 performing their service in the People's Public Security force. Among them, 1,484 received introductory training on the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Expanding foreign cooperation

A visit to Phú Thọ on November 4 by a high-level Lao National Assembly delegation led by its President Sonexay Siphandone highlighted growing cooperation between the two countries and their localities.

Receiving the delegation, provincial Party Committee Secretary Phạm Đại Dương said local partnerships were important in making Việt Nam-Laos relations deeper and more effective.

He said the province had maintained cooperation with six northern Lao provinces, awarding more than 800 full scholarships to Lao students and supporting key infrastructure projects during 2021-2025.

The province proposed expanding delegation exchanges, education and personnel training, as well as cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, healthcare, science and technology and digital transformation.

Lao president praised the cooperation and called for closer ties and greater exchanges of experience in governance and socio-economic development.

On November 5, the Lao National Assembly president and his delegation also visited Military Region Two.

Lieutenant General Trần Văn Bắc, commander of the military region, said cooperation with northern Lao provinces had focused on personnel exchanges and training, infrastructure support and joint searches for the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts who died in Laos.

These activities have helped strengthen solidarity and friendship between the two countries' armed forces, he said.

Phú Thọ Province is also stepping up efforts to improve public safety and legal awareness.

Road traffic police team No 4 recorded eight accidents involving trucks in its area from the beginning of 2026 to November, leaving five people dead and four injured. Four accidents involved trucks carrying soil, rocks and construction materials, killing two people and injuring two others.

Senior Lieutenant Colonel Lê Trung Kiên, deputy head of the provincial Traffic Police Division, said transport activities must be accompanied by legal compliance and a strong sense of responsibility among drivers and businesses.

On October 21, provincial traffic police, in coordination with Division Five of the Traffic Police Department, held safe-driving training for representatives of four mineral extraction and site-levelling facilities, 15 transport companies and more than 100 drivers.

Major Phạm Vũ Hà Minh, deputy head of road traffic police team No 4, highlighted the importance of speed control, blind-spot awareness, safe distances and emergency handling skills for heavy-vehicle drivers.

The province is also addressing online risks facing children and young people.

On November 3, provincial police and relevant agencies launched the 2026 "Not alone" campaign, attracting more than 800 students. It aimed to equip them with skills to recognise online scams, bullying and abuse, protect personal information and seek help.

At the grassroots level, Vĩnh Tường Commune has promoted community initiatives on public security, environmental protection and cultural development.

In Vũ Di Village, 720 households with more than 2,400 residents have contributed over VNĐ10 billion (over US$390,400) and tens of thousands of working days to infrastructure projects, including security cameras and street lighting.

Vĩnh Tường Party Committee Secretary Hà Văn Quyết said economic development must go hand in hand with improving cultural life, encouraging public participation and strengthening community solidarity. — VNS