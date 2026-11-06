Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon – Heritage Race 2026 kicks off three-day programme

HÀ NỘI — The Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon – Heritage Race 2026 opened on Friday with a three-day programme, expected to attract tens of thousands of runners from Việt Nam and abroad.

The event began with the Race Expo at Thống Nhất Park on Friday and will culminate with the main races on Sunday. Four distances are available for adults: full marathon (42.195km), half marathon (21.0975km), 10km and 5km. The 2.1km Kid Dash for young runners will take place on Saturday.

The routes will pass several of Hà Nội's prominent landmarks, including Hoàn Kiếm Lake, West Lake, the Temple of Literature, the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum and the Old Quarter, combining road racing with views of the capital's cultural and historical sites.

Organiser DHA Việt Nam said it had strengthened race operations and safety arrangements in co-ordination with relevant authorities, with medical support and participants' experience among its priorities.

"Every step at the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon – Heritage Race 2026 is not only about pushing personal limits but also about connecting the community," said Associate Professor Dr Nguyễn Trí, CEO of DHA Việt Nam.

He said the organisers had continued to improve the event in line with international standards, adding that runners' safety and overall experience remained the key measures of success.

This is the third consecutive year Standard Chartered has served as the event's title sponsor. Trịnh Như Quỳnh, head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Việt Nam, said the marathon helped promote sport, encourage active lifestyles and strengthen community ties. She also highlighted the bank's continued commitment to Việt Nam and community development.

The Hà Nội event is the 10th race in the global Standard Chartered Marathon series and a member of the Abbott World Marathon Majors Age Group Ranking System. Results are recognised for age-group qualification purposes for major races in Boston, Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, New York City and Sydney.

The 2026 edition introduces an Enterprise Cup for corporate teams, with the winning team earning the opportunity to compete in the Standard Chartered Shanghai 10KM Run. The initiative is designed to encourage workplace fitness and strengthen connections among employees.

Other activities focus on health, environmental responsibility and charity. Race apparel this year is made from recycled polyester, while the organisers are continuing a smoke-free campaign in co-operation with the Health Prevention Fund under the Ministry of Health, aiming to raise health awareness and promote a smoke-free sporting environment.

The 'Donate Old Shoes – Share the Joy' programme will collect used footwear for redistribution to disadvantaged children and people in need. Meanwhile, proceeds from bib sales for The Leaders Run, a category for business executives, will go towards charitable activities.

Bạch Mai Hospital will provide medical support throughout the event under the direction of its Deputy Director, Associate Professor Dr Vũ Văn Giáp, helping strengthen emergency response arrangements for runners.

With five race distances catering to different age groups and abilities, the event also seeks to encourage regular exercise and wider participation in community sport. — VNS