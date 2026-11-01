FV Run 2026 encourages people to run and support children in need

Running

HCM CITY — The FV Run 2026 featured more than 3,300 participants who contributed VNĐ1 billion (US$38,750) to support children in difficult circumstances over the weekend in HCM City.

The tournament, organised by the Franco-Vietnamese Hospital, Children of Vietnam Charitable Fund and Nexus Sport Events, officially kicked off on October 31, while race day was held on November 1 in the Phú Mỹ Hưng urban area.

In its inaugural edition, FV Run 2026 was themed Run with Heart – Run for Hope and brought together sports enthusiasts, families and the wider community to support children in need of medical assistance.

Among the runners were many influencers, including digital creators Hà Mạnh and Phương Trinh, professional marathoners Khôi Huỳnh and Triệu Tiến Luyện, and about 200 international runners from the Republic of Korea, China, England, Chinese Taipei and Japan.

They competed in four categories: the 3km, 5km, 10km and 21km half marathon, as well as a Family Run event.

Athletes were free to get creative with unique outfits, adding a splash of colour to the race course while spreading a spirit of fun and camaraderie. Participants could also explore various sports products, take part in mini-games and win exciting prizes in the Expo area.

Mạnh, who was also an ambassador of the tournament, said: "I am impressed by the running route in Phú Mỹ Hưng, which allows athletes to both challenge themselves and enjoy an open, airy urban environment.

"I believe that the FV Run is a professional sports festival where everyone can experience the joy of physical activity and connect with the community.”

One hundred per cent of the ticket revenue from this sports- and charity-focused running event was donated to a fund to help cover the costs of surgery and medical treatment for children in need.

Dr Jean-Marcel Guillon, CEO of FV Hospital and a participant in the tournament, ran in the 21km race to inspire broader community participation, promote physical fitness and foster a spirit of giving back.

Fund Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Lệ Thu said: “Over the course of nearly 20 years, many children from disadvantaged backgrounds have gained access to medical treatment, gradually improving their health and moving toward a brighter future thanks to the support of the community.

“We believe that every contribution, no matter how large or small, can help change a child’s life. Through FV Run, we hope this spirit of giving back will spread widely so that more children can receive the support needed to improve their health and reclaim a happy childhood.” — VNS