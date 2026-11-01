US Coast Guard cutter visits HCM City

HCM CITY — US Coast Guard cutter USCGC Bertholf (WMSL-750) docked at Saigon Gateway Port in HCM City on Sunday, beginning a five-day visit to the southern metropolis aimed at strengthening ties with the Việt Nam Coast Guard and the country’s maritime law enforcement agencies.

Attending the welcoming ceremony were Colonel Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, deputy commander for Legal Affairs of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command; and representatives of the HCM City People’s Committee, Military Region 7 Command, Naval Region 2, HCM City Border Guard Command and several functional units under the Ministry of National Defence.

US Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks, Acting US Consul General in HCM City Arati Shroff, and representatives of the US Defence Attaché Office in Việt Nam also attended the ceremony.

Hiếu called the visit a meaningful and practical activity that would help strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and trust between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries.

It also demonstrates both sides’ commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation in an increasingly substantive, practical and effective manner, he added.

For her part, Wicks said USCGC Bertholf is the first US military vessel to visit HCM City in more than 20 years.

The visit also reflects the multifaceted partnership between the US and Việt Nam, spanning economy, trade, health care, education, and defence and security.

The US supports a strong, prosperous, independent and resilient Việt Nam, she said, noting this benefits the US and advances the two countries’ shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Captain Andrew Pate, commanding officer of Bertholf, said the vessel’s presence in HCM City demonstrates the US’ long-term commitment to its partnership with Việt Nam.

He said the two countries share interests in freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as lawful trade in accordance with international law.

The US and Việt Nam work closely together to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, helping Việt Nam strengthen its capacity to safeguard its maritime sovereignty and protect its sovereign rights, Pate stressed.

The crew looks forward to exploring HCM City and its vibrant culture, as well as taking part in professional exchanges with the Việt Nam Coast Guard, he continued.

While in HCM City, the commanding officer and crew of USCGC Bertholf will pay courtesy calls on the city’s leaders and the Coast Guard Region 3 Command, take part in diplomatic engagement activities and professional exchanges on maritime operations, and participate in friendly sports competitions with officers and personnel of Coast Guard Region 3.

According to the US Consul General in HCM City, USCGC Bertholf is on a multi-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The cutter’s presence in Southeast Asia helps uphold international maritime rules, promote multilateral partnerships and enhance maritime domain awareness along key waterways.

The most recent goodwill visit to HCM City by a US Navy vessel took place in July 2006. — VNA/VNS