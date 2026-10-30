Việt Nam, RoK step up economic, parliamentary cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam always attaches importance to cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and hopes the RoK will continue to accompany Việt Nam in pursuing socio-economic development goals in the new era, Vice President of the National Assembly Nguyễn Hồng Diên has said.

Diên made the statement while receiving Bok Gi-wang, vice head of the Korean National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee and his entourages in Hà Nội on Friday.

Bok conveyed a letter from Korean National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik to Vietnamese National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn, expressing the Korean legislature’s wish to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

Diên welcomed the gesture, noting that it reflects the Korean legislature’s and its Speaker’s keen interest in economic ties, as well as the role of the two parliaments in promoting the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He welcomed the vigorous, effective and substantive progress in bilateral ties, highlighting stronger political trust and growing cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.

Diên said bilateral trade stands at around US$95 billion annually, providing a basis for the two countries to reach the target of $150 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner.

Korean investment in Việt Nam has continued to grow, making it one of the country's largest foreign investors.

Korean businesses have operated effectively, contributing to Việt Nam's economic growth and job creation, he added.

The host said Việt Nam plans to develop a high-speed railway network, including the North–South line and routes linking Hà Nội with other localities and regions. The country is therefore seeking cooperation with partners possessing the expertise, resources and experience needed for railway development.

Speaking highly of the RoK's experience in this field, he welcomed its businesses' interest in Việt Nam’s railway projects and encouraged their participation as partners, investors or contractors in line with Vietnamese law.

Diên also underscored the importance of regular and flexible high-level strategic exchanges to build trust among the two countries’ leaders and strengthen ties between their parliamentary bodies at all levels.

He called for closer and more substantive cooperation between the two legislatures’ committees and parliamentary friendship groups.

For his part, Bok expressed interest in Việt Nam’s transport infrastructure plans, particularly railway development.

He called for more information exchanges and closer links between relevant agencies and businesses to explore cooperation opportunities aligned with each country’s needs and development priorities. — VNA/VNS