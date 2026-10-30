Thái Nguyên urged to build modern infrastructure, improve quality of life towards 200th anniversary

THÁI NGUYÊN – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has urged Thái Nguyên to build synchronised infrastructure, modern governance and improve the quality of people's life as it looks towards its 200th founding anniversary in 2031.

He made the call at a ceremony on October 30 marking the 195th anniversary of the province's establishment (November 4, 1831–2026), receiving the first-class Labour Order and opening the Thái Nguyên International Tea Festival 2026.

Congratulating Thái Nguyên on its achievements, the General Secretary and President said the province should look beyond its 195th anniversary towards its bicentenary and the country's development aspirations for 2045.

He stressed that future growth must be based on labour productivity, scientific and technological capacity, innovation and quality of life, as advantages from low-cost labour diminish and environmental requirements become more stringent. The ambition to become a high-income locality before 2045 requires solid foundations for sustainable development.

He called for building a clean and strong provincial Party organisation, improving public services and strengthening public trust.

The two-tier local administration model must operate smoothly, with stronger capacity at the commune level, particularly in mountainous areas, to ensure convenient access to public services, he said, adding that long-term targets should be translated into annual tasks with clearly assigned responsibilities and public oversight.

The leader urged the province to strengthen industrial autonomy by placing science, technology and human resources at the centre of its strategy. Alongside attracting high-quality investment, it should help domestic businesses upgrade technology, meet standards and participate more deeply in supply chains.

He also called for balanced development integrating industry, urban areas and ecology, with investment prioritised according to practical effectiveness. Urban and industrial park planning must address energy demand, housing, waste treatment and flood drainage.

General Secretary and President Lâm emphasised the need to preserve traditional values while raising the profile of Thái Nguyên tea internationally. Knowledge and skills associated with cultivating and processing Tân Cương tea and other local varieties should be passed on through generations, alongside landscape protection and improved livelihoods.

Cooperatives, businesses and households should be supported in applying technology throughout the production chain, protecting geographical indications, preventing origin fraud and developing new products while maintaining the tea's distinctive qualities.

The international tea festival should bring together growers, artisans, businesses and foreign partners to exchange knowledge and expand markets. Its success should be measured by brand recognition, market expansion and higher incomes for tea producers rather than the scale of events.

The leader also stressed that industrial growth must go hand in hand with better housing, education, healthcare and living conditions for workers. Mountainous areas need improved access to essential services, vocational training and employment, while disadvantaged children should receive adequate education and skills.

At the ceremony, the top leader presented the first-class Labour Order to the Party organisation, authorities and ethnic communities of Thái Nguyên in recognition of their outstanding achievements in attracting investment and contributing to national socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lâm Thị Phương Thanh presented a certificate recognising Thái Nguyên tea cultivation and processing as part of the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. VNA/VNS