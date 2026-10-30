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Home Politics & Law

Ceremony held to mark 60th anniversary of Gen. Raul Castro Ruz’s first visit to Việt Nam

October 30, 2026 - 20:17
Addressing the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes affirmed that the visit was an important milestone in the special relationship between the two countries.
Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes delivers his speech at the ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday. — Photo qdnd.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Cuban Embassy in Việt Nam held a ceremony in Hà Nội on Friday to mark the 60th anniversary of the first visit to Việt Nam by Cuban revolutionary leader General Raul Castro Ruz.

Addressing the ceremony, Cuban Ambassador to Việt Nam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes affirmed that the visit was an important milestone in the special relationship between the two countries.

In 1966, Raul Castro, then Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba, joined the first high-level Cuban delegation, led by President Osvaldo Dorticos, to visit Việt Nam on Thursday.

During his first trip to the country, he had the opportunity to meet and embrace President Hồ Chí Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people.

According to the ambassador, the visit symbolised the solidarity and strong support of the Cuban people for Việt Nam while reflecting Cuba’s profound admiration for the Vietnamese people's struggle for national independence and reunification.

Recalling the historic visit by the high-level Cuban delegation sixty years ago, Polanco Fuentes expressed his deep emotion at the warm welcome, sincere affection and steadfast solidarity extended to the delegation by the Vietnamese Government and President Hồ Chí Minh.

Over the decades, the traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Cuba have been unceasingly enhanced and expanded across various fields, he added. — VNA/VNS

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