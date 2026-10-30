Việt Nam sends condolences on passing of former Japanese PM Fukuda Yasuo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, on behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, has sent a message of condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo following his passing.

In the message, PM Hưng extended his deepest condolences and expressed profound appreciation for Mr. Fukuda’s special affection for and valuable support to Việt Nam and its people, as well as his contributions to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Japan. — VNA/VNS