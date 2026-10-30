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Home Politics & Law

Congratulations delivered on 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-Solomon Islands diplomatic ties

October 30, 2026 - 21:45
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Tiva Kapu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Việt Nam and Solomon Islands.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung (right) welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands Peter Shanel Agovaka in Hà Nội last November. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Tiva Kapu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Solomon Islands (October 30, 1996-2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng cabled a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Matthew Cooper Wale.

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Rick Nelson Houenipwela. — VNA/VNS

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