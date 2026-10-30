Congratulations delivered on 30th anniversary of Việt Nam-Solomon Islands diplomatic ties

Singapore-Based OPH Health Founder Leona Tong Selected for the 2026 Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese Selection
1.
|Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung (right) welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands Peter Shanel Agovaka in Hà Nội last November. — VNA/VNS Photo An Đăng
HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Governor-General of Solomon Islands Sir David Tiva Kapu on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Solomon Islands (October 30, 1996-2026).
Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng cabled a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Matthew Cooper Wale.
On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended his congratulations to Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade Rick Nelson Houenipwela. — VNA/VNS