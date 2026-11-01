Mexican media shows interest in Việt Nam’s development path

MEXICO CITY — The Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico held a meeting on Saturday between Ambassador Nguyễn Văn Hải and representatives of local press and media agencies to highlight Việt Nam’s major achievements after 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), outline the country’s development orientations in a new era and discuss international issues and bilateral relations.

Under the theme 'Việt Nam in a new era of development', Hải reviewed the country’s history, cultural traditions and major milestones in its process of national construction, defence and development.

He stressed that after four decades of Đổi Mới (1986-2026), Việt Nam has made remarkable progress, transforming itself from a war-ravaged and impoverished country into a dynamic economy deeply integrated into regional and global markets.

In 2025, Việt Nam’s GDP reached approximately US$514.7 billion, ranking 32nd worldwide, while its total import-export turnover stood at $930 billion, placing it 15th globally.

The country attracted more than $38 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI).

Meanwhile, multidimensional poverty fell below 1 per cent, the Human Development Index (HDI) reached 0.766 and health insurance coverage exceeded 90 per cent of the population, reflecting closer links between economic growth and social progress and equity.

Regarding strategic goals, the diplomat shared that Việt Nam aims to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045.

To achieve these targets, the country is shifting its growth model, with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key drivers.

Priority areas include the digital, green and circular economies, semiconductor industries and artificial intelligence, alongside institutional reform, high-quality human resources development and synchronised infrastructure.

At the meeting, Hải also introduced the English-Spanish bilingual book 'The Aspiration for a Strong and Prosperous Việt Nam in the New Era', which brings together selected articles and speeches by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, and provides international readers with insights into the Party’s vision and strategic orientations.

During the question-and-answer session, Mexican journalists raised questions about the factors behind Việt Nam’s development success and its ability to sustain rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth amid population ageing.

They showed particular interest in social welfare policies, access to education and healthcare, including free tuition at public schools and free periodic health check-ups or screening from 2026.

Other topics included the new growth model’s links with FDI attraction, priority economic sectors, the role of mass organisations in policymaking and the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

Journalists also discussed Việt Nam’s experience in the struggle for national independence, its role amid current geopolitical tensions and its contributions to international solidarity and cooperation.

Regarding the bilateral ties, Mexican media representatives sought information on measures to expand Việt Nam-Mexico cooperation, particularly in trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The meeting provided Mexican media with official information and a deeper understanding of Việt Nam’s development achievements, policies and experience, while highlighting the country’s pursuit of a development path of independence, self-reliance, equity and sustainability. — VNA/VNS