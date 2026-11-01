Vietnamese leaders send congratulations on Algeria’s 72nd National Day

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has sent a congratulatory message to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the 72nd National Day of the African country (November 1, 1954 – 2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended congratulations to his Algerian counterpart Sifi Ghrieb, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulatory messages to Azzouz Nasri, President of the Council of the Nation (Senate), and Khalida Boufedeche, Speaker of the People’s National Assembly (Lower House).

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria. — VNA/VNS