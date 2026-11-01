Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Vietnamese leaders send congratulations on Algeria’s 72nd National Day

November 01, 2026 - 19:40
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has sent a congratulatory message to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the 72nd National Day of the African country (November 1, 1954 – 2026).
The flag of Algeria. — Photo baotintuc.vn

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm has sent a congratulatory message to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the occasion of the 72nd National Day of the African country (November 1, 1954 – 2026).

Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended congratulations to his Algerian counterpart Sifi Ghrieb, while National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn sent congratulatory messages to Azzouz Nasri, President of the Council of the Nation (Senate), and Khalida Boufedeche, Speaker of the People’s National Assembly (Lower House).

On this occasion, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a congratulatory message to Ahmed Attaf, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

US Coast Guard cutter visits HCM City

Colonel Nguyễn Đức Hiếu, Deputy Commander for Legal Affairs of the Coast Guard Region 3 Command called the visit a meaningful and practical activity that would help strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and trust between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries.
Politics & Law

Top leader receives Azerbaijani presidential envoy

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm said Việt Nam wishes to further strengthen its traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Azerbaijan for the development interests of both countries and for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

E-paper

Việt Nam Insight
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom