Polking proud as Hà Nội Police beat Shanghai Port

Football

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police head coach Alexandre Polking said he was proud of his players after they beat Shanghai Port 3-2 away on Tuesday to claim their first points in the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite.

The win also made Hà Nội Police the first Vietnamese club to win a match in the competition under its new format.

After losing their two opening matches, the Vietnamese side made the most of their chances against Shanghai Port to secure a valuable victory. Polking praised his players' fighting spirit, particularly in the closing stages when they came under heavy pressure from the hosts.

"I'm really proud to be part of this historic moment. Getting points in the Champions League during my time with the team is something to be very proud of. We always believed we could do it," the Brazilian coach said.

Polking said his team had prepared carefully for the trip to China. The Police had played well against Kashima Antlers in their previous home match despite a loss, and continued to follow a clear tactical plan against Shanghai Port, scoring three goals.

He acknowledged that his team still had much to learn from their opponents in terms of professionalism, organisation and fan support. However, he said he was pleased with how his players handled the pressure.

"I'm proud of the way the players fought, especially in the final minutes, when everyone knew we had to withstand the pressure and work hard defensively. Don't forget that we scored three goals against a top team on their own ground. That's not easy," he said.

Polking also recalled a past defeat against China that preceded his departure as Thailand national team coach, saying the latest result brought special emotions. He added that football involved both wins and losses, and that the key was to keep working hard and believing in the chosen path.

Brayan Perea, who scored twice against Shanghai Port, said the victory was significant not only for the club, but also for Vietnamese football.

"I think we've made history because this win is very important for the team. But it's not just for Hà Nội Police. It's for all the people of Việt Nam," the striker said.

He said the three points were important to the club's hopes of progressing in the competition and would boost the team's confidence ahead of their V.League 1 match against Sông Lam Nghệ An.

The Việt Nam Football Federation awarded Hà Nội Police a bonus of VNĐ300 million (US$11,600) following the victory, announcing the reward about two hours after the match.

The Police earned their place in the group stage of 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite after beating Australia's Adelaide United 2-0 in a playoff on August 11. They had qualified for the competition by winning the 2025/26 V.League 1 title.

The team will next host Japan's Kyoto Sanga at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on November 3. — VNS