Việt Nam target top spot at regional finswimming championship

Finswimming

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese athletes aim to top the Southeast Asia Finswimming Championship & Southeast Asia Age Group Finswimming Championship 2026, which will begin on October 29 in Malaysia.

A strong contingent of 46 competitors will vie for medals in three days. Among them are national No 1 Nguyễn Thành Lộc and renowned teammates Lưu Nguyễn Đức Tâm, Đỗ Đình Toàn, Nguyễn Trần San San, Trần Thị Huyền Trang, Vũ Đặng Nhật Nam, Cao Thị Duyên and Nguyễn Thanh Toàn.

They will compete across all men's, women's, and relay categories, as well as youth age groups at the MBJB Aquatic Centre in Johor Bahru. The team is tasked with defending Vietnam's long-standing No. 1 position in the region.

Last year, the Vietnamese team topped the senior medal table with 31 gold, 22 silver and six bronze medals in Indonesia.

Vietnamese athletes also led the standings in the accompanying junior competition, winning 24 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals. The results provide a strong benchmark as Việt Nam seeks to maintain its regional standing and continue developing younger talent. — VNS