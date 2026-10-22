Việt Nam U17s prepare for FIFA U17 World Cup debut

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s U17 team are stepping up preparations for their first appearance at the FIFA U17 World Cup, with head coach Cristiano Roland stressing the importance of physical fitness, tactical preparation and mental strength ahead of the tournament in Qatar.

The team are currently training in Cheonan, Republic of Korea, where they are scheduled to play three friendlies to assess their readiness against strong opposition.

Việt Nam faced U17 FC Seoul on Wednesday and will meet U17 Cheonan City FC on October 26 before taking on South Korea’s U17 team on October 28.

“These matches are very important. The Việt Nam Football Federation has arranged three friendlies in the Republic of Korea, giving us the opportunity to test our players against opponents who play at a high intensity,” Roland said.

The coaching staff are also focusing on players’ nutrition, the appropriate use of supplements and rest. They are providing information about opponents and preparing tactical plans to help the players get ready for the challenges ahead.

After the training camp, Việt Nam will return home before travelling to the United Arab Emirates for another camp from November 6. The team will then head to Qatar for the tournament.

Việt Nam have been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, New Zealand and Mali. The competition will mark the first time the country’s U17 team have qualified for the FIFA U17 World Cup.

“The FIFA U17 World Cup is a major tournament, and all the teams taking part are of a high standard. Our group is very strong, and all three matches will be difficult,” Roland said.

The coaching staff have analysed the strengths and weaknesses of all three opponents to identify suitable tactical approaches. However, Roland said the team would focus on one match at a time, starting with Belgium.

“We will try to exploit areas where we can gain an advantage and aim to earn points in every match,” he said.

Asked about the challenges Asian teams often face at World Cups, with Japan and the Republic of Korea among the exceptions, Roland said Việt Nam were preparing to compete at the highest level they could.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to be ready, perform to the best of our ability in every match and keep pushing beyond our limits,” he said.

Roland acknowledged that the World Cup would pose a much greater challenge than the team’s previous campaigns. He said preparations therefore involved not only physical conditioning but also mental resilience and the ability to maintain concentration under pressure.

“We really want to make a difference. The whole team are working with the highest level of determination so that, when the players return to Việt Nam, they can make the fans proud of what they have shown,” Roland said.

He added that the support of Vietnamese fans during previous campaigns had been a source of pride and motivation for the team as they continued their preparations for their World Cup debut. — VNS