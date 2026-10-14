Hà Nội Police FC lose Champions League game at home after own goal

Anh Đức

HÀ NỘI — Công An Hà Nội FC (Hà Nội Police) lost their second game at the 2026/27 AFC Champions League Elite against Japan's Kashima Antlers 1-0 on Tuesday, despite playing well against a title contender.

An unfortunate own goal by Nguyễn Adou Leygley Minh in the second half sent the three points to the Japanese giants.

Kashima had a great opener to their Champions League Elite campaign, winning 7-1 against Australian side Newcastle Jets. On the other hand, Hà Nội Police lost 1-4 away against Gamba Osaka after a great showing in the first 30 minutes.

The same game plan continued for the Police in the match on Tuesday, as the hosts had a great first half, pulling shot after shot at Tomoki Hayakawa's goal. Had it not been for the Japanese keeper's talent, Kashima might have conceded early.

In the final minute of the first half, Nguyễn Đình Bắc had a great chance to shoot with a wide angle, but hesitated and the ball was blocked by Naimichi Ueda, to the gasps of the home fans.

Kashima manager Toru Oniki pulled off a game-changing substitution by bringing on veteran international midfielder Gaku Shibasaki, who honed his skills for years in Spain's La Liga. The change worked wonderfully, as Shibasaki's appearance allow Kashima to speed up play, similar to how Gamba was able to defeat Mano Polking's side in the last match.

Confused after a change in pace, the men in red made multiple misplaced passes and failed to sync up. In the 61st minute, capitalising on a loose ball by Đoàn Văn Hậu, Shibasaki made a one-two with Leo Ceara before springing inside the box and pulled off a tricky low cross. Adou Minh, in an effort to clear the ball, accidentally poked the ball into his own net, granting Kashima their lead.

Oniki's team played defensively after the opener, and subbed off key players to prepare for a tight schedule. The changes gave the control of the match to Hà Nội Police, but most attacks by the home side failed to penetrate the Antlers' defence. The closest the home fans were to celebration was in the 83rd minute, where Leo Artur's shot from just outside the box was denied by Hayakawa's fingertips.

The result keeps Kashima Antlers on top of the East Region's Group Phase with six points and a goal difference of +7.

"I felt regret and disappointment," said Police head coach Alexandre 'Mano' Polking after the match. "We made multiple misplaced passes, and were dispossessed eight times in the first 15 minutes of the second half."

"We wanted to at least get a point here today, but could not accomplish it. However, Công An Hà Nội is a team with class and we will get that first point (at the Champions League) soon. We are now looking forward to the next match, the derby against Hà Nội FC," Polking added.

Hà Nội Police will travel to Shanghai to play Shanghai Port FC on October 27, as their chase for continental success continues. — VNS